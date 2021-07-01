Donations are pouring in at the Shulus Community Arena in Lower Nicola for Lytton evacuees. Everything from food to clothes to bedding is being donated by locals. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press Media)

Donations are pouring in at the Shulus Community Arena in Lower Nicola for Lytton evacuees. Everything from food to clothes to bedding is being donated by locals. (Michael Rodriguez/Black Press Media)

Langley can help displaced Lytton residents with cash donation

Tourism Langley is opening their doors, July 2 and 5, and accepting donations after devastating fire

Communities within the Fraser Valley – including Langley – are coming together to support the displaced residents of Lytton after a wildfire ripped through the village, destroying 90 per cent of the town, including a majority of the homes.

The Fraser Valley, a collaboration of Tourism Langley, Abbotsford, and Chilliwack have shared what locals can to to help locally.

Tourism Langley is accepted cash donations at their office – 220-5385 216 Street on July 2 and 5 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

They have coordinated with Boston Bar First Nation/Tuckkwiowhum Village to gather what’s needed and deliver to them to distribute.

More ways and locations to donate can be found at www.thefraservalley.ca

READ MORE: Here’s how you can help victims of the devastating Lytton wildfire

Lytton went from Canada’s hottest locale to its most dangerous Wednesday evening when wildfire ripped through the village, forcing roughly 1,000 locals to flee their homes.

Businesses, vehicles and an ambulance station were also decimated by the 8,000-hectare blaze.

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth says several people remain missing due to the growing Lytton wildfire, and is urging all evacuees to register with Emergency Services so officials know they are safe.

RCMP are actively looking for those who have not yet registered, Farnworth said during a joint news conference Thursday.

In Lytton, the cause of the fire remains unknown and an investigation is underway.

READ MORE: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

