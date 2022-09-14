Tony Ward. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Tony Ward. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley candidate runs for two offices: trustee and Township council

Tony Ward has already been acclaimed as a City trustee

Tony Ward will take his seat as a Langley school trustee again this fall, but he’s also aiming to be sworn in as a Township councillor.

Ward, a Brookswood resident, will be acclaimed as one of the two school trustee candidates running in the City, his second term in that office. Two of the seven trustees are elected in the City, and five in the Township. Candy Ashdown will be the other City trustee.

With only two trustee candidates, both will take their seats without an election.

He is also running for one of the eight Township council seats simultaneously.

“It does seem bold,” Ward acknowledged in a press release announcing his Township council candidacy. “I am passionate about both areas of governance. If elected, I will resign from my Township career to focus on serving our community.”

Ward has been a Township employee for 28 years, working in asset management.

He said his career has been about “maximizing value to citizens by managing infrastructure in a fiscally responsible and sustainable manner.”

“My vision is to leave a legacy for future generations employing reasonable solutions to municipal challenges,” Ward said. “My main goals are to: enhance current levels of service, stabilize tax rates, and sustainably manage infrastructure.”

Enhancing walkability and accessibility in urban design, and enhancing parks and trails would be other areas of focus for him, Ward said.

He also wants to support small businesses and farms.

While unusual for a candidate to run for multiple civic offices, it’s allowed under the provincial rules that govern municipal elections.

“The Local Government Act allows a candidate to run and hold office in more than one jurisdiction, but they cannot run for more than one office in the same jurisdiction (e.g. councillor and mayor),” said a statement from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs. “A candidate can also run and be elected to office in a jurisdiction where they do not live or own property.”

While a candidate can run in more than one election or in different jurisdictions, they have to be able to fully execute their duties should they be elected.

Candidates have to be Canadian citizens and residents of British Columbia.

If elected, Ward would be the latest Township councillor to have a family history with local government. His father, the late Grant Ward, served on the Township council for four terms.

Election day is scheduled for Oct. 15.

READ ALSO: Systems expert, former Miss Teen Surrey World runs for Township council

READ ALSO: 37 B.C. mayors win by acclamation after standing unopposed

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC municipal electionLangley CityLangley Township

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Minister of municipal affairs Nathan Cullen announces climate funding at UBCM

Just Posted

Tony Ward. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley candidate runs for two offices: trustee and Township council

Langley Field Naturalists group is returning to in-person meetings with the first one scheduled to take place on Thursday, Sept. 15 at Langley Community Music School. (Lilianne Fuller/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley environment enthusiasts return to in-person meetings

About 40 people are part of ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ – a play running at Langley’s Theatre in the Country until Sept. 24. (Theatre in the Country/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Dinner theatre served up aboard the Orient Express

Cal Slade guarded Langley Thunder netminder Frank Scigliano during game 4 of the Mann Cup on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. Scigliano made 40 saves on 54 shots as the Lakers pulled away in the third period even the series at two games apiece with a 15-12 victory. (Gary Ahuja, Langley Thunder photo)
Lakers tie Mann Cup at two games apiece with 15-12 victory over Langley Thunder