Langley candidate runs for two offices: trustee and Township council

Tony Ward has already been acclaimed as a City trustee

Tony Ward will take his seat as a Langley school trustee again this fall, but he’s also aiming to be sworn in as a Township councillor.

Ward, a Brookswood resident, will be acclaimed as one of the two school trustee candidates running in the City, his second term in that office. Two of the seven trustees are elected in the City, and five in the Township. Candy Ashdown will be the other City trustee.

With only two trustee candidates, both will take their seats without an election.

He is also running for one of the eight Township council seats simultaneously.

“It does seem bold,” Ward acknowledged in a press release announcing his Township council candidacy. “I am passionate about both areas of governance. If elected, I will resign from my Township career to focus on serving our community.”

Ward has been a Township employee for 28 years, working in asset management.

He said his career has been about “maximizing value to citizens by managing infrastructure in a fiscally responsible and sustainable manner.”

“My vision is to leave a legacy for future generations employing reasonable solutions to municipal challenges,” Ward said. “My main goals are to: enhance current levels of service, stabilize tax rates, and sustainably manage infrastructure.”

Enhancing walkability and accessibility in urban design, and enhancing parks and trails would be other areas of focus for him, Ward said.

He also wants to support small businesses and farms.

While unusual for a candidate to run for multiple civic offices, it’s allowed under the provincial rules that govern municipal elections.

“The Local Government Act allows a candidate to run and hold office in more than one jurisdiction, but they cannot run for more than one office in the same jurisdiction (e.g. councillor and mayor),” said a statement from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs. “A candidate can also run and be elected to office in a jurisdiction where they do not live or own property.”

While a candidate can run in more than one election or in different jurisdictions, they have to be able to fully execute their duties should they be elected.

Candidates have to be Canadian citizens and residents of British Columbia.

If elected, Ward would be the latest Township councillor to have a family history with local government. His father, the late Grant Ward, served on the Township council for four terms.

Election day is scheduled for Oct. 15.

