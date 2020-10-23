Langley candidates cast themselves in rom-coms, superhero flicks, and dramas

Too add a little levity to the current provincial election campaign, the Langley Advance Times asked each candidate the following question:
If a movie was made of your life what genre would it be, who would play you?
.
LANGLEY RIDING
Shelly Jan: “The movie of my life would be a comedy and Halle Berry.”
Bill Masse: Chose not to answer.
Andrew Mercier: Chose not to answer.
Mary Polak: “Adventure/comedy and Sandra Bullock.”
.
LANGLEY EAST RIDING
Megan Dykeman: “Musical. Julie Andrews.”
Alex Joehl: “Obviously it would be a comedy-drama, and I imagine I would be played by Ryan Reynolds.”
Margaret Kunst: “Action/comedy – Blake Lively.”
Tara Reeve: “Drama/comedy, Juliette Lewis for sure. Thanks for the fun question.”
Ryan Warawa: “Superhero. Ryan Reynolds.”
Cheryl Wiens: “A biopic starring Mayim Bialik.”
.
_________________________________
Is there more to this story?
Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter
_________________________________
BC politicsBC Votes 2020Election 2020Langley