Langley cannabis firm applies to produce psychedelic drugs for therapy

Adastra wants to add LSD, MDMA to its product line

A Langley cannabis firm is hoping to win approval from Health Canada to create other controlled substances – including MDMA, LSD, and magic mushrooms – for scientific research.

Adastra Holdings announced that Health Canada has received and is reviewing an application by subsidiary Adastra Labs for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License.

Such as licence would allow Adastra to cultivate, test, and sell a number of controlled substances, including psilocybin, psylocin, MDMA, DMT, and LSD.

The licence could also allow for business-to-business sales of the substances or sale to pharmacies.

“Ongoing research into compounds like psilocybin has demonstrated that there may be significant positive impacts when psychedelics are used to treat mental health issues such as PTSD, anxiety, depression, and even migraines,” said Michael Forbes, Adastra’s CEO.

For the past several years, experimental psychotherapy programs have been underway using psychedelic drugs. Researchers have seen successes in small trials and were hoping to see the use of the drugs legalized for use in therapy and trauma treatment.

A review of Adastra’s application by Health Canada could be finished as early as March 2022.

Adastra’s main business is making cannabis concentrate products. It has a 13,500 square foot processing facility.

