‘Magic mushrooms’ are a source of psilocybin, a psychedelic drug being tested for therapeutic use. (Adastra)

‘Magic mushrooms’ are a source of psilocybin, a psychedelic drug being tested for therapeutic use. (Adastra)

Langley cannabis firm applies to produce psychedelic drugs for therapy

Adastra wants to add LSD, MDMA to its product line

A Langley cannabis firm is hoping to win approval from Health Canada to create other controlled substances – including MDMA, LSD, and magic mushrooms – for scientific research.

Adastra Holdings announced that Health Canada has received and is reviewing an application by subsidiary Adastra Labs for a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License.

Such as licence would allow Adastra to cultivate, test, and sell a number of controlled substances, including psilocybin, psylocin, MDMA, DMT, and LSD.

The licence could also allow for business-to-business sales of the substances or sale to pharmacies.

“Ongoing research into compounds like psilocybin has demonstrated that there may be significant positive impacts when psychedelics are used to treat mental health issues such as PTSD, anxiety, depression, and even migraines,” said Michael Forbes, Adastra’s CEO.

For the past several years, experimental psychotherapy programs have been underway using psychedelic drugs. Researchers have seen successes in small trials and were hoping to see the use of the drugs legalized for use in therapy and trauma treatment.

READ MORE: Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

A review of Adastra’s application by Health Canada could be finished as early as March 2022.

Adastra’s main business is making cannabis concentrate products. It has a 13,500 square foot processing facility.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DrugsHealthcare and MedicineLangleyScience

Previous story
Unvaccinated British Columbians ‘universally opposed’ to proof of vaccination: survey
Next story
Langley mother found not guilty of murder in seven-year-old daughter’s death

Just Posted

A selection of food was being cooked up and served at the Langley Community Block Party, a food truck festival happening Friday night and Saturday in the Christian Life Assembly church parking lot. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Food truck festival gets underway

Vaccinations have been used to fight many killer diseases. (Black Press Media file)
LETTER: Langley resident outlines vaccine history and the wonders of science

Seven-year-old Aaliyah Rosa was found dead in an apartment in Langley in July 2018. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley mother found not guilty of murder in seven-year-old daughter’s death

‘Magic mushrooms’ are a source of psilocybin, a psychedelic drug being tested for therapeutic use. (Adastra)
Langley cannabis firm applies to produce psychedelic drugs for therapy