Langley car dealership and second elementary school report COVID-19 exposures

Public Health will directly contact those individuals impacted

The local district is reporting a second school has experienced a COVID-19 exposure, while Fraser Health has included a Langley car dealership on the list of current public exposures.

On Thursday night, the Langley School District announced online they have sent a “COVID-19 early notification letter” to the Douglas Park Community School (5409 206 St.) families.

“This early notification letter is an alert that someone within the school community has tested positive for COVID-19 and if there was any increased risk to your child, you would be contacted directly by Fraser Health,” said Gord Stewart, superintendent of Langley schools.

The letter from Fraser Health states that an individual with COVID-19 was at the Langley City elementary school on Oct. 8 and 9.

“Receiving this letter does not mean you have been exposed to COVID-19,” Fraser Health said in the letter. “Case(s) have been isolated, and there is no direct exposure risk at this time.”

Public Health said they have initiated contact tracing to identify if any staff and students need to self-isolate or self-monitor for symptoms. Only those identified as needing to self-isolate or self-monitor will be contacted by the health authority.

“For privacy reasons, we cannot give out any specific details on the COVID-19 exposure other than the information provided [in the letter],” Fraser Health stated.

The health authority asks parents to continue having their child(ren) attend school but to monitor for “symptoms compatible to COVID-19 as per your school policies.”

This is the second school Fraser Health has listed under school exposures.

On Oct. 1, the district reported Fraser Health had identified an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 was at Gordon Greenwood Elementary (9175 206 St.) on Sept. 29, 30 and Oct. 1.

READ MORE: Individual at Langley school tests positive for COVID-19, district reports

As of Friday, Oct. 16, Gordon Greenwood was removed from the list of school exposures.

Notifications are removed from the list after the 14-day incubation period has passed from date of exposure and the risk of transmission has passed, according to the health authority.

Meanwhile, a local business has been added to the list of current public exposures.

Willowbrook Motors Ltd. (19611 Langley Bypass) has had known exposures of COVID-19 from Oct. 3 to 8 between 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, according to Fraser Health.

Also, Willowbrook Used Ltd. in Surrey (19561 Langley Bypass) has had known exposures of COVID-19 from Oct. 4 to 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

“This public exposure notice includes test drives from the sales lot,” they noted about both businesses.

Public Health said if an individual has been at the location at the time of the exposure, it does not mean they will develop COVID-19.

The exposures are “believed to be low risk, but out of an abundance of caution, Public Health asks anyone who may have visited any of the locations listed on the specified dates and times to monitor themselves for symptoms.”

Fraser Health said they will contact only those individuals who have been identified as a COVID-19 case or close contact.

For more information about COVID-19 visit fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/coronavirus or access B.C. self-assessment tool online at bc.thrive.health.

