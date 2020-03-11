Langley Chamber cancels March meeting

Brad Kiendl is president of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

The March 17 meeting of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce has been cancelled.

The meeting was to have featured Langley’s municipal, provincial, and federal leaders for the Langley Leadership Panel discussion and question-and-answer session.

City and Township Mayors Val van den Broek and Jack Froese, MLAs Mary Polak and Rich Coleman, and MPs Tamara Jansen and Rich Coleman had all been expected to attend.

The meeting is one of a number of events in B.C. and around the world that are being cancelled as large gatherings come under increasing scrutiny due to efforts to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

– More to come

BC politicsBusinessLangleyLangley CityLangley Townshipmunicipal politics