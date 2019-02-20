Langley chamber joins call to kill ‘no pipeline ever’ law

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce president Jack Nicholson says pipelines can be built in a safe manner that will benefit the local economy. Black Press Media photo

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce has joined the chorus of critics opposing a federal law that would impose new restrictions on the resource sector.

Bill C-69, known as the “Impact Assessment Act” will hamper projects that will benefit the B.C, economy, said chamber president Jack Nicholson.

An overhaul of current environmental regulations, C-69 would impose impose new “environmental assessment” measures that have been condemned for making it harder to build major resource projects like pipelines, with some calling it the “no pipeline ever” law.

A statement issued by the Langley chamber said “the very fabric of our country is being threatened by the devastating impact of low oil prices, our inability to get energy resources to global markets and the increasing tensions between Canadians who live in resource-producing regions and other parts of Canada.”

Nicholson said the law is a Langley issue because of the potential benefits to the community that a major project like a pipeline would bring.

Nicholson said it is not an either-or choice between the environment and a pipeline, but rather a question of building projects with undisputed economic benefits while looking after the environment.

“It [a pipeline] can be done in a safe manner,” Nicholson said, considerably safer than the current practice of shipping oil using tanker trains.

We need to come together as Canadians to deliver a pointed message to politicians in Ottawa and across the country,” Nicholson said.

“The businesses in your jurisdictions want you to act and act now.”

“The priority is to fix Bill C-69.Canadians have had enough of the talk. We want to see real, concrete actions,” added Nicholson.

A statement issued by the chamber argued there was enormous demand for Canadian energy products internationally which could “displace coal as an energy source within growing economies like China and India.”

Canada, the statement said, was “squandering an opportunity to put more money in the pockets of every single Canadian and fight climate change at the same time because of the endless political bickering.”

Langley was one of hundreds of chambers of commerce and boards of trade across the country to issue statements Wednesday demanding federal action to ensure Canadian energy resources get to international markets.

“It’s a whole day of speaking out,” said Colleen Clark, Langley chamber executive director, who said the cross-canada message is a measure of the improved coordination between the different chambers.

“We’re getting better at it [coordinating],” Clark said.

“We have one of the largest business networks in Canada.”