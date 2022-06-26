Langley Chamber of Commerce seeks nominees for outstanding businesses

The annual Langley Business Excellence Awards are coming soon

Nominations are open for the annual Langley Business Excellence Awards, which are organized and presented by the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce.

The awards are an opportunity to recognize the strength and diversity of the local business community.

The awards have been given out for more than 25 years, and the selection currently culminates with an awards gala evening.

To nominate a local business, visit www.langleychamber.com/awards/.

The award categories are:

• Entrepreneurial Excellence Award

• Environmental Leadership Award

• Charitable or Non-Profit Organization of the Year Award

• Langley Community Spirit Award

• Employer of the Year Award

• George Preston Memorial Business Person of the Year

• Business of the Year Award (Up to 24 employees)

• Business of the Year Award (25 or more Employees)

For more information on the LBEAs, contact the Langley Chamber at events@langleychamber.com.

