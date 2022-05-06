Langley chamber urging action to address business crime

Cory Redekop, who start as CEO for Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce a few weeks ago, is applauding a new provincial panel on crime and offering to gather local input. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Taking a tough stance on crime, Langley’s chamber of commerce is quick to get behind an investigation of B.C.’s prolific offenders and the reign of crime plaguing local businesses.

Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce is reacting to the news this week that the provincial government is appointing an investigative panel to identify the root causes behind repeat offenders. Their mandate is to explore possible solutions to addressing these individuals, with a report due back to the government in 120 days, said chamber CEO Cory Redekop.

“There are business owners who know these offenders by name. They see them day after day, committing crimes over and over again,” Redekop said.

“The system is obviously not addressing this activity adequately through either services and treatment, or through enforcement and prosecution,” he added, critical and concerned about what Langley businesses – among others in the region and province – are facing.

Langley chamber is welcoming the province’s new focus on crime, but is encouraging the province and its newly appointed investigative panel to ensure swift action is taken to address prolific offenders and the perpetuation of property and business crime by these individuals through comprehensive supports such as housing, addictions treatment, and skills and job training, but also through adequate enforcement and criminal prosecution, said Redekop, who was recently hired as CEO for one of the province’s largest and longest-serving business associations.

“There is not going to be one answer to this problem, but we need to make sure we have our eyes wide open to this issue, and that we’re using all the tools available to address this and get these repeat offenders off our streets,” he added.

The chamber is currently surveying its members to get information on what Redekop calls “on-the-ground intelligence on this issue.” The plan is to share that feedback with the government and the new investigative panel in the coming weeks.

