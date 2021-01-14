Former City mayor Peter Fassbender heads up the society working to create 98 units of affordable housing on church-owned land. (Langley Advance Times files)

Former City mayor Peter Fassbender heads up the society working to create 98 units of affordable housing on church-owned land. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley church’s affordable housing project takes big step forward

There is just one more approval needed from Township council

A new 98-unit housing complex, with more than half of its units to be affordable housing, moved a significant step closer to getting approval from Langley Township council on Monday, Jan. 11.

The Christian Life Assembly Housing Society got a unanimous vote in favour from the council for the third reading of rezoning bylaws, following a public hearing at which no one voiced any opposition.

Peter Fassbender, the former mayor Langley City, is the president of the Christian Life Assembly Housing Society’s board, and spoke via Zoom at Monday’s hearing.

He noted that the society has already held a virtual town hall meeting and has leafleted the nearby condos and houses to let them know about the proposed project, which is to be built in the 21200 block of 56th Avenue to the west of the current church site, near Nicomekl Creek.

The only questions, via emails, were concerns by a couple of neighbours about the potential hazard of a pond on the site to children living in the future apartments.

Fassbender said the development will have a perimeter fence around it that should help, and he noted that there are already daycare and pre-schools operating out of the nearby church.

“That pond has been there, as you know, for the entire time the property has been part of CLA,” Fassbender said, noting that is 46 years.

If approved, the project will have 29 units rented at market rates, 49 with rent geared to income for low income households, and 20 for subsidized housing.

The project is the second major church-based affordable housing project in Langley in recent years. The Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church also contributed land for a mixture of apartments and townhouses on 72nd Avenue near 200th Street, and the apartments began taking in renters this month.

affordable housingLangleyLangley TownshipReligion

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. ministry warned birth alerts ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ months before banning them

Just Posted

Former City mayor Peter Fassbender heads up the society working to create 98 units of affordable housing on church-owned land. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley church’s affordable housing project takes big step forward

There is just one more approval needed from Township council

Raleigh, a seven-year-old yellow lab who appeared in the 2017 film “The Mountain Between Us” has recovered after he was treated for mushroom poisoning following a visit to McLeod Athletic Park in Langley (Facebook image)
A real-life tale of survival for B.C. dog who appeared in film about a plane crash

Raleigh, who was featured in ‘The Mountain Between Us,’ ate poisonous mushrooms in a Langley park

Lions Gate Chorus performing ‘Fight Song’ by Rachel Platten. (Screenshot)
WATCH: Lions Gate Choir battle negative news with ‘Fight Song’

Four-part a cappella chorus released Zoom recording of the song late last year

Sean Gallawan visited kids around the community on Dec. 19, 2020. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Operation Restore Faith in Big Red: Santa visits Langley kids in red Jeep

Couple estimates to have stopped at 20 homes

Fort Langley’s Colin Arthur took a step back in time during a recent visit to the Fort Langley National Historic Site, and captured this picture – an image he associates strongly with Langley. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: A walk back through time

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

COVID-19 cases reported to B.C. public health, up to Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. records 519 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday

360 people in hospital, 76 in critical care units

Vancouver Canucks’ Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40) celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during third period NHL action in Edmonton on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan
Boeser scores 2, Vancouver Canucks dump Edmonton 5-3 in NHL season opener

Rookie Nils Hoglander nets first career goal in win over Oilers

Indigenous families are grossly overrepresented in birth alerts in B.C. Photo of reporter Anna McKenzie and her daughter taken by Captured Memories Photography. Bayleigh Marelj, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
B.C. ministry warned birth alerts ‘illegal and unconstitutional’ months before banning them

Indigenous families are grossly overrepresented in birth alerts in B.C.

Chief of Defence Staff Jonathan Vance responds to a question during a news conference Friday, June 26, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Proud Boys confrontation was wake-up call about military racism, hate: Defence chief

The military has established new rules around hateful misconduct over the past year

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Letisha Reimer, 13, was killed Nov. 1, 2016 in a stabbing at Abbotsford Senior Secondary.
Killer was in ‘psychotic state’ when he stabbed 2 girls at Abbotsford school, says defence lawyer

Closing arguments underway in ‘not criminally responsible’ hearing for Gabriel Klein

A nurse prepares to give the first COVID-19 vaccine to be distributed in Edmonton on Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Experts say stretching out time between COVID-19 vaccine doses in Alberta reasonable

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine’s label says doses should be given 21 days apart and Moderna’s calls for a 28-day gap

Health-care workers wait in line at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Socializing after the vaccine: Experts say shot won’t offer ‘free pass’ right away

Expect mask mandates, limits on gatherings, and physical distancing to continue at least through part of 2021

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Dix ‘very disappointed’ some Vancouver-area doctors jumped the queue for 2nd vaccine dose

Health officials say it is just a small number of doctors

Most Read