Langley Cineplex screening Canada cricket championship match

On Sunday, Aug. 12, select Cineplex theatres will livestream cricket match on the big screen

Langley residents will have an opportunity to experience the excitement and passion of cricket this weekend.

On Sunday, Aug. 6, at 8:45 a.m., Cineplex Langley — among seven other select theatres — is streaming the CBC Sports’ live TV broadcast of the championship final of Canada’s professional Twenty20 cricket league on the big screen.

This marks the first time Cineplex has shown Global T20 in its theatres.

Jason Harper, tournament director, said he’s excited to work with Cineplex to share cricket with a broader audience.

“Exposing more Canadians to cricket, especially through unique formats that best showcase the sport’s action and passion of supporters, will create more fans and grow participation, both of which are key for advancing the sport in Canada,” he said.

CBC sports is streaming all matches on CBC Gem leading up to the finale. Host Andi Petrillo will be joined by cricket analyst Faraz Sawat.

The final championship is also being broadcast in India, Australia, the United Kingdom, South Africa, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.

Global T20 Canada consists of six city-based franchises: Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights, Toronto Nationals, Montreal Tigers, Brampton Wolves, and Mississauga Panthers.

They feature a mix of homegrown talent and international stars.

Tickets are free but must be booked on cineplex.com.

