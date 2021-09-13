A security guard was at the scene of a Langley City advance polling station on Monday, Sept. 13, following a report that poll workers were being harassed over a mask requirement. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

A security guard was at the scene of a Langley City advance polling station on Monday, Sept. 13, following a report that poll workers were being harassed over a mask requirement. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City advance polling station adds security guard

A social media post said poll workers in Cloverdale-Langley City were being harassed over masks

Security has been tightened at a Langley City advance polling station following reports that poll workers were being harassed over the policy requiring masks.

It came after a social media post from a poll worker in the Cloverdale-Langley City riding said they didn’t deserve to be yelled or shouted at.

Elections Canada spokesperson Andrea Marantz confirmed there have been incidents, but declined to give a location beyond saying they happened at “certain polling stations in the Lower Mainland.”

“We are aware that there was some very bad behavior in isolated incidents,” Marantz told the Langley Advance Times.

“I want to stress isolated,” Marantz added.

Anyone who harasses polling station staff will be asked to leave, Marantz warned.

“Our bottom line is that abuse is never acceptable.”

Marantz reminded voters that the people working at the polling stations are their neighbours.

“The people hired to work at the polls, live in the community,” Marantz observed.

Polling station officers have the option of adding security, Marantz said.

On Monday morning, a security guard was on the scene at the Douglas Community Elementary School polling station in Langley City.

He said he had not been on duty the day before, and that on Monday, everything had been quiet.

A steady stream of voters was heading into the building.

A large handwritten sign noting that masks were required inside was taped up next to the doors along with the smaller official notices and the signs designating the school gym a polling place.

There are two advance polling locations for Cloverdale-Langley City in Langley – one at Douglas Community Elementary one at Langley Meadows School.

