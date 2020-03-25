Langley City announces further closures to help stop COVID-19 spread

Public now barred from sports courts, outdoor gyms, community gardens, and the Sendall greenhouse

Langley City closed all public playgrounds on March 20 and is now taking further measures to prevent the spread of the virus and minimize the exposure of COVID-19.

The City of Langley will be closing more park amenities by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 25, including:

• Sports courts including tennis and pickleball courts

• Outdoor fitness equipment

• Picnic shelters

• Bike skills park and pump track (Penzer Park)

• The greenhouse in Sendall Gardens

• Community Gardens (will remain closed)

• Park washrooms (except Douglas Recreation Centre’s washrooms)

• Dog Off-Leash Parks (except Uplands Off-Leash Dog Park)

Public parking lots, park open spaces and trails remain open.

Park users are required to follow safety measures as directed by local health authorities, including:

• Regularly wash hands with soap and water for 20 seconds; use alcohol-based hand sanitizer if hand-washing is not available.

• Maintain physical distance (2 metres or 6 feet apart from others).

• Avoid gathering in groups.

• Avoid touching your face, mouth and nose with your hands; Masks are not recommended as protection since they may cause you to touch your face more often, which may be worse than not wearing a mask.

• Covering mouth with a tissue when coughing and sneezing

• Discarding tissues into a waste container.

• Not attending public parks, facilities, events or gatherings if you are unwell and stay home when you are sick.

• Residents are also encouraged to reinforce the importance of physical distance with their children.

This is the latest proactive action Langley City has taken to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

For the most up-to-date information, residents are encouraged to visit the municipal website regularly at langleycity.ca/COVID-19.

