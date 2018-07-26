Langley City apartment altercation includes fall from balcony

A man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries in a Wednesday incident.

One man is in police custody and another is in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday night altercation at a Langley City apartment building.

“Police were called at approximately 10:20 to the apartment after a male was seen falling from a second storey balcony to the balcony below,” said Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

A 45-year-old man is in hospital recovering from injuries sustained in the fall.

The other occupant of the suite in the 5300 block of 204th Street was taken into custody as police investigate the fall.

“A 29-year-old Langley male remains in custody this morning,” she added.

The police have spoken to several witnesses and a file is being prepared for the BC Prosecution Service which will decide what and if any charges will be laid.

Convicted Bountiful polygamists unrepentant: court documents
Altercation leads to plunge from balcony

