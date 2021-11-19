Langley City cancels Christmas parade

Thousands lined the streets to watch the annual Magic of Christmas parade in Langley City in December 2019, the last public parade in the City since COVID. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City streets won’t be filled this holiday season with people awaiting the annual Christmas parade and family activities.

The City’s Magic of Christmas Committee announced that the 2021 Magic of Christmas Parade will be cancelled due to the ongoing impacts of the Coronavirus.

“We understand that many people will be disappointed, but we believe it’s the right thing to do to ensure resident safety and adhere to provincial requirements and regulations,” said Councillor Paul Albrecht, who chairs the committee. “Instead, we will pivot our focus on events that all residents can participate in on their own time to celebrate this holiday season safely.”

The Magic of Christmas Committee plans on providing a variety of fun, family-friendly activities with prizes for participants, such as a Holiday Lights Tour, Holiday Scavenger Hunt, an Elves on a Shelf Adventure, and the annual Langley Advance Times colouring contest.

People will be able to safely do such activities instead of gathering in large numbers at a specific event.

The committee is still finalizing the details, so the public is asked to keep an eye out for more information in the weeks ahead.

“While the main focus is on this year’s event, the committee is already making plans for an event in 2022 when we can hopefully return to a normal way to celebrate,” he added.

Residents are encouraged to visit langleycity.ca, follow Langley City on Facebook and Twitter, and check out the Langley Advance Times for details in the coming weeks.

