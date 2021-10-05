Langley City Council’s first in-person meeting in a year felt ‘very different,’ Mayor Val van den Broek remarked. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley City Council’s first in-person meeting in a year felt ‘very different,’ Mayor Val van den Broek remarked. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley City council resumes in-person meetings

Audio issues have been resolved: mayor

Langley City councillors held their first in-person meeting in a year on Monday, Oct. 4.

Mayor Val van den Broek said it felt “very different” after months of virtual meetings via videoconferencing.

“We were a little rusty, not going to lie,” van den Broek laughed.

Emergency provincial regulations that allowed for virtual municipal meetings expired on Friday, Sept. 29.

Transparent protective plastic barriers will remain in place, and masks will be required.

It has been a year since council last held an in-person meeting, in September 2020, and the last time it did not go well, with councillors reporting difficulty hearing each other over the dividers.

Since then, the audio system has been upgraded and it appeared to do the trick.

“What a difference technology makes,” van den Broek remarked.

READ ALSO: AT YOUR SERVICE: Langley City council wants to keep higher density development north of Nicomekl

City council also gave preliminary approval to a bylaw that will make it easier to switch to virtual meetings when required.

“We have to have that flexibility,” van den Broek told the Langley Advance Times.

“COVID isn’t over yet.”

The bylaw will come back to council for final approval Oct. 18.

READ ALSO: Langley City seeks input on how SkyTrain will change parks and rec

Langley Township council has already resumed in-person meetings, with some members of council attending by video link.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley CityMunicipal Government

Previous story
Judge dismisses B.C. mom’s attempt to block son’s gender affirming surgery
Next story
When the B.C. RCMP bust down your door, who pays for it?

Just Posted

Langley City Council’s first in-person meeting in a year felt ‘very different,’ Mayor Val van den Broek remarked. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City council resumes in-person meetings

Willoughby condo fire at 208th Street and 80th Avenue on April 19, 2021. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Township moves ahead with fire prevention measures in wake of April condo blaze

Langley residents can dispose of household hazardous waste, such as leftover paint, at the Household Hazardous Waste Event, Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 at the George Preston Recreation Centre (Township of Langley/Special to The Star)
Langley community invited to prevent household dangers by disposing hazardous waste

Metro Vancouver’s regional planning committee will hear delegations Friday (Oct. 8) regarding the City of Surrey’s quest to redesignate South Campbell Heights lands. (File photo/City of Surrey graphic)
South Campbell Heights development proposal goes before Metro Vancouver Oct. 8