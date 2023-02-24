A proposed budget that would increase residential taxes 10-12 per cent will come back to Langley Cuty Council on Monday, Feb. 27 for third reading. (Langley Advance Times file)

A proposed budget that would increase residential taxes 10-12 per cent will come back to Langley Cuty Council on Monday, Feb. 27 for third reading. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley City Council urged to ‘smooth out’ tax increases

City residential taxes, currently among the lowest in Metro Vancouver, would rise 10 to 12 per cent

A proposed budget that would raise Langley City residential taxes 10 to 12 per cent will be back before council on Monday, Feb. 27, for a third reading.

At a council meeting to hear from the public on Monday, Feb. 13, the City was urged to use its share of a just-announced $1 billion provincial program of grants for municipalities and regional districts to reduce the tax hit.

READ ALSO: Province pledges one-time grants totalling $1B for B.C. cities, regional districts

While the exact amount the City will be getting still isn’t known, resident Scott Thompson predicted it could be as much as $5 million, and called it an “excellent opportunity” to give taxpayers a break.

In response to a question by Councillor Delaney Mack, City Director of Corporate Services Darrin Leite cautioned the benefits from the one-time grant would be temporary.

“You’ll have that same tax increase next year,” Leite predicted.

Another speaker, Lorne West, said he supported the tax hike, warning that prioritizing low taxes over a livable community was the wrong path, citing the destruction of Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood as an example.

“I want to pay my fair share of taxes to be in a livable community” said West.

READ ALSO: Langley Township tackles budget, aiming for tax increase below four per cent

Cory Redekop, Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce CEO, said while the City budget seemed “thoughtful and reasoned,” businesses were struggling with a cumulative tax burden imposed by various levels of government, describing it as “sticker shock.”

Redekop suggested the City should delay some projects to “smooth out that financial hit.”

A Langley City staff report compared the cost of taxes with other Lower Mainland municipalities. (City of Langley)

A Langley City staff report compared the cost of taxes with other Lower Mainland municipalities. (City of Langley)

A staff comparison of other Lower Mainland municipalities, included in the budget report to council, showed City residents have been paying some of the lowest taxes in the region, with figures for 2022 estimating the average tax payment for a single family dwelling at $2,498.

That was the second lowest in the region, just above Langley Township ($2,379). Both municipalities were below the Lower Mainland average of $3,183.

Langley City levied the lowest average rate for strata family dwellings in Metro Vancouver at $1,007, well below the regional average of $1,401.

Langley Township ranked fourth at $1,227.

READ ALSO: Langley City draft budget proposes 10 to 12 per cent tax increases

The preliminary draft budget would require residential tax increases of 10 to 12 per cent resulting in an average hike of $192 a year for multi-family buildings, and a $379 average increase for single-family homes, those amounts including utility rate increases that are not set by the City.

Following third reading, the budget is tentatively scheduled to return to council for final approval on March 6.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

budgetLangley Citytaxes

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Put on your dress-up flannel, Farming for Love is looking for singles in B.C.
Next story
Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Just Posted

Jerry Gosling, a volunteer from Langley, has been on the council of advisors for the BC Seniors Advocate, Isobel Mackenzie, for the past five years. He is also volunteering with Survey BC Seniors to help them collect data on the quality of life of seniors living at care homes. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Volunteers needed to survey residents Langley long-terms care home

A proposed budget that would increase residential taxes 10-12 per cent will come back to Langley Cuty Council on Monday, Feb. 27 for third reading. (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley City Council urged to ‘smooth out’ tax increases

Despite 53 saves from goaltender Brandon Humphrey, the Black Fish could not muster enough offence, falling 12-8 to the Sea Spray. (Photos courtesy of Langley Events Centre)
Sea Spray, Shooting Eagles week 13 winners in Arena Lacrosse League action

February’s full moon shone bright through the multi-coloured clouds in a Langley night sky. Willoughby’s Maryalice Wood capture this image near 80th Avenue. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: February moon shining bright over Willoughby