Langley City Council urged to ‘smooth out’ tax increases

City residential taxes, currently among the lowest in Metro Vancouver, would rise 10 to 12 per cent

A proposed budget that would raise Langley City residential taxes 10 to 12 per cent will be back before council on Monday, Feb. 27, for a third reading.

At a council meeting to hear from the public on Monday, Feb. 13, the City was urged to use its share of a just-announced $1 billion provincial program of grants for municipalities and regional districts to reduce the tax hit.

While the exact amount the City will be getting still isn’t known, resident Scott Thompson predicted it could be as much as $5 million, and called it an “excellent opportunity” to give taxpayers a break.

In response to a question by Councillor Delaney Mack, City Director of Corporate Services Darrin Leite cautioned the benefits from the one-time grant would be temporary.

“You’ll have that same tax increase next year,” Leite predicted.

Another speaker, Lorne West, said he supported the tax hike, warning that prioritizing low taxes over a livable community was the wrong path, citing the destruction of Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood as an example.

“I want to pay my fair share of taxes to be in a livable community” said West.

Cory Redekop, Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce CEO, said while the City budget seemed “thoughtful and reasoned,” businesses were struggling with a cumulative tax burden imposed by various levels of government, describing it as “sticker shock.”

Redekop suggested the City should delay some projects to “smooth out that financial hit.”

A Langley City staff report compared the cost of taxes with other Lower Mainland municipalities. (City of Langley)

A staff comparison of other Lower Mainland municipalities, included in the budget report to council, showed City residents have been paying some of the lowest taxes in the region, with figures for 2022 estimating the average tax payment for a single family dwelling at $2,498.

That was the second lowest in the region, just above Langley Township ($2,379). Both municipalities were below the Lower Mainland average of $3,183.

Langley City levied the lowest average rate for strata family dwellings in Metro Vancouver at $1,007, well below the regional average of $1,401.

Langley Township ranked fourth at $1,227.

The preliminary draft budget would require residential tax increases of 10 to 12 per cent resulting in an average hike of $192 a year for multi-family buildings, and a $379 average increase for single-family homes, those amounts including utility rate increases that are not set by the City.

Following third reading, the budget is tentatively scheduled to return to council for final approval on March 6.

