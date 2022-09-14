Langley City Councillor Rudy Storteboom is running for re-election

Rudy Storteboom is seeking a fourth term on Langley City council.

In the announcement of his bid for re- election, Storteboom was described as a “forward-thinking incumbent who hopes to continue building a livable, dynamic, and progressive community, while exploring opportunities for future growth with fiscal responsibility … committed to keeping Langley City independent and safe.”

Storteboom said he hopes to build on Langley City Council’s success by making the city a vibrant community with practical, affordable services and amenities, “to advocate for workable solutions to serious issues including housing affordability, housing for the homeless, property tax fairness, care for seniors, better access to public health services and mental health resources, managing the opioid crisis, protecting our environment, indigenous relations and deterring crime. Public safety is always the top priority.”

READ ALSO: ELECTION: Who’s on the ballot in Langley for Oct. 15

During his tenure on council, Storteboom has played a role in seeing many projects through to completion, including several with major grant funding, including updating roads and infrastructure, installing new play parks and dog parks, establishing community gardens, and stimulating our local economy after difficult COVID lockdowns and the pandemic’s challenging aftermath.

“Looking forward, we are at an exciting crossroad that offers incredible opportunities for growth and redevelopment as we welcome the era of SkyTrain to our community,” Storteboom said.

“However, we need to get SkyTrain right to safely enhance our downtown core. Our city is a gem in the Fraser Valley and we need experienced, caring, and visionary leaders who can balance budgets and harvest new opportunities while still protecting and promoting our close-knit community values.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley City shrinks election signs and limits them to private property

Storteboom has lived, worked, and volunteered in Langley City for most of his life. As a former realtor with 28 years of experience, he has helped individuals and families find new homes in and around Langley.

Among his many community activities, Storteboom is currently a director with the Langley Lodge, the Langley Volunteer Bureau, the Arboretum and Botanical Society of Langley, and the Rotary Club of Langley.

During his time on City Council, Rudy Storteboom has served on many committees as well as on the Metro Vancouver Regional District’s Board of Directors, Climate Action Committee, and the Housing Corporation.

Saying he highly values input from all residents in his community, Storteboom said he wants to hear residents’ ideas, concerns and suggestions.

He can be contacted at 604-562-7849 or email at langleycityguy@gmail.com.

Storteboom’s Facebook page is www.facebook.com/rudy4langley and his campaign website is www.Rudy4Council.com.

Langley CityMunicipal election