Langley City councillors look at permanently allowing limited alcohol consumption in public spaces

Langley City council has given first three readings, or preliminary approval, to a bylaw amendment that would allow limited alcohol consumption in at three public spaces, the north section of McBurney Plaza, a designated area at Douglas Park and most of the picnic shelters at City Park.

Under the proposed changes to the Parks and Public Facilities Regulations Bylaw, consumption of liquor would be permitted Thursday to Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and and every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 1 to Oct. 31.

Coun. Rosemary Wallace was the lone vote against the idea at the Monday, May 1 meeting.

At the April 17 meeting where council instructed staff to prepare a bylaw amendment, Wallace expressed concern it could mean added temptation for people with substance abuse problems in Douglas Park.

Wallace said she was okay with allowing consumption at “maybe McBurney lane and City Park,” but not Douglas, citing the potential temptation for “for people that have substance use concerns or issues” in the area.

“It is just a temptation, that I don’t think we should be putting on signs for people,” Wallace said.

A Langley City graphic shows where limited alcohol consumption would be allowed in Douglas Park (Langley City)

In his online blog, mayor Nathan Pachal stated “people with a problematic relationship with alcohol” will still be able to use the majority of Douglas Park and also the picnic shelter near the east parking lot at City Park.

The move to allow limited alcohol consumption comes after a trial over two years found most people surveyed support the measure.

A report to council noted opponents of the practice cited “drunkenness, dangerous behaviour, crude language, smoking marijuana, and vaping” – but a record of complaints found most were, in fact, not related to unruly behaviour due to drinking, “but for smoking, leashes on dogs, loitering, drug dealing, overnight camping, and after-dark loud partying.”

Council will vote on final approval of the regulations at a future meeting.

Once approved, putting up signs to notify the public of the liquor consumption area and permitted consumption hours will cost an estimated $1,500.

