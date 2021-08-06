City of Langley firefighters responded to a bush fire at the Nicomekl floodplain on July 23, 2021. (Mike Baker/Special to Langley Advance Times)

City of Langley firefighters responded to a bush fire at the Nicomekl floodplain on July 23, 2021. (Mike Baker/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley City firefighters called to bush fire at Nicomekl floodplain

Blaze located at what fire chief believes was a homeless camp

Langley City firefighters responded to a bush fire in the Nicomekl floodplain.

Two engines and eight firefighters responded to the scene under the 51b Avenue bridge at 206 Street, explained Rory Thompson, fire chief with the City of Langley.

“The fire was located in what appeared to be a homeless camp between the footpath and the creek,” he recalled about the July 23 incident.

“Approximately 500m of hose was deployed.”

The incident took about an hour to clear, Thompson said.

No injuries were reported.

Have a story tip? Email: joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefightersLangley City

Previous story
Nearly 50 Mission Institution inmates suing Attorney General of Canada over alleged privacy breach
Next story
Wildfire crews forced to rescue Monte Lake residents who ignored evacuation order

Just Posted

Langley Olympians national and provincial group swimmers (L to R) Leila Fack, Aidan Erickson, and Jihoon Bae set several records at the 2021 Hyack Year End swim meet in Coquitlam (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley swimmers set new records at Hyack competition

City of Langley firefighters responded to a bush fire at the Nicomekl floodplain on July 23, 2021. (Mike Baker/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley City firefighters called to bush fire at Nicomekl floodplain

Village of Lytton Coun. Robert Leitch visit Wally Martin’s energy efficient home in Langley on Aug. 3, 2021 to gather some insight as the southern British Columbia village prepares to rebuild after a wildfire destroyed much of the town. (Wally Martin/Facebook)
Lytton councillor tours energy efficient Langley home, as community prepares to rebuild after wildfire

A van collided with a building, resulting in assistance from firefighters and police. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)
Van hits side of building at Langley shopping centre