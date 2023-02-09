The current building at 5721B Production Way in Langley City. The site is proposed for redevelopment into newer light industrial buildings. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

The current building at 5721B Production Way in Langley City. The site is proposed for redevelopment into newer light industrial buildings. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City industrial site could be redeveloped

New owner plans 103,000 square foot complex

A Vancouver property developer is planning a new light industrial complex in Langley City near Production Way and 196th Street.

Hungerford Properties announced on Thursday, Feb. 9 that it has bought 5721B Production Way, a 3.83 acre site with two older industrial buildings construction in the 1970s.

Hungerford plans to replace the existing buildings with two multi-tenant light industrial buildings, totalling about 103,000 square feet of space.

“The site offers a strategic location with exposure to one of Metro Vancouver’s tightest industrial markets,” said partner Michael Hungerford. “The current vacancy rate in GVA’s industrial market is at 0.2% and 0.0% in Langley according to Colliers’ Q4 Industrial Market Report.”

Hungerford’s announcement also noted that the site is “minutes from the future 196th Street SkyTrain extension.”

Hungerford hopes to work through getting a development permit this year, and start construction in early 2024.

READ MORE: Langley Red Robin re-opens at Willowbrook Shopping Centre

READ ALSO: New plan could re-imagine Langley’s 200th Street

Business and IndustrialdevelopmentLangley City

