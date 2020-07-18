Langley City issues statement following major fire Friday

Mayor offers thanks to all who helped and a few suggestions for residents impacted by the blaze

A fire late Friday afternoon, July 17, destroyed a majority of a four-storey condo complex, called Madison Place, in the 19700-block of Langley City. The blaze also left dozens of families homeless. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

The following statement was issued by Langley City late Saturday afternoon:

Langley Emergency Program Assists Residents of the Madison Place Apartment Complex Fire

Late last night, a fire broke out at Madison Place Apartment complex located at 19730 56 Avenue. Langley City Fire Rescue Service was on the scene and contained the fire late last night, but earlier this morning, the fire restarted. The fire department attended again today and extinguished the fire.

All residents have been safely evacuated. The Langley Emergency Program was activated and team members have been connecting with residents who were impacted by the fire. Residents who have been impacted by the fire are encouraged to register with Emergency Service by calling 504.514.2820 or by ep@langleycity.ca. Residents will not be able to access the apartment complex until further notice.

“We would like to thank local organizations like TransLink who sent a bus for a mini reception centre last night, and many others who have extended their support to residents. I would also like to specially thank City, Township, and Surrey Fire departments, as well as the Langley Emergency Program volunteers, Langley RCMP and BC Ambulance during our time of need,” said Mayor Val van den Broek.

“The City will not be collecting donations at this time for residents impacted by the fire, but is aware of some volunteers and local businesses who announced that they are accepting food and clothing on behalf of the evacuees.”

Building residents are also encouraged to connect with the property manager to receive the most up-to-date information. Canada Post has been informed and mail with be held at the local post office for pickup (with id). Evacuees are also reminded to cancel utility services such as hydro, cable, and phone as soon as possible.

The City of Langley will continue to gather information and release it as soon as it is available.

