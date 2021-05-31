Langley City looks at allowing alcohol consumption outdoors

Pilot would restrict drinking to three areas

Proposed sign to delineate allowed drinking areas in Douglas Park (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A pilot program to permit outdoor drinking in selected Langley City areas is being mulled by council.

A report by City Chief Administrative Officer Francis Cheung said the program would allow consumption of liquor in selected parks and facilities on Fridays and Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. beginning July 1 and ending on Sep. 30.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of municipalities in Metro Vancouver have introduced bylaws that permit consumption of liquor in selected parks “with varying degrees of limitation and duration, to provide positive leisure activities and to foster community spirit and connection,” the Cheung report outlined.

READ ALSO: Drinking in two city parks to be allowed by Chilliwack council

Port Coquitlam and North Vancouver launched similar projects in 2020 and the feedback from these communities “has been positive and received overall approval,” Cheung said.

Selected sites for the Langley City pilot would be McBurney Plaza, parts of Douglas Park, and picnic shelters at City Park.

It would budget $22,000.00 to cover costs of “bylaw enforcement, security guards, collection of garbage, recycling, organic waste, litter pickup, portable toilets, and signage to support the pilot program.”

READ ALSO: White Rock council considers allowing alcohol in waterfront park

“The sites should be routinely inspected by City staff to ensure responsible drinking by the public,” Cheung said.

Signage will be posted showing which areas are permitted for liquor consumption and those that are alcohol free.

An on-line survey will be carried out during the pilot program to provide an opportunity for the public to comment on the pilot program.

Council will consider the proposal at their Monday, May 31 meeting.

CoronavirusLangley City