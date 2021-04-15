Langley City may let local restaurants start food trucks

The idea was brought to council by the Cascades Casino and its restaurants

Langley City council met on Monday, April 12. (Langley City/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Langley City will consider allowing existing local restaurants the option of running food trucks, after a request from the Cascades Casino.

Shiera Stuart asked council for a policy change when she appeared by video before City council on Monday, April 12.

“In another couple days it will be 13 months that the casino industry in B.C. has been in a mandated shutdown,” Stuart noted.

That means the Cascades Casino and Convention Centre has gone from 571 full time employees to about 70, most of whom work at the attached restaurants, like Match.

Stuart asked for a food truck rules amendment so that existing brick-and-mortar restaurants in the City, like Match, can operate food trucks in addition to serving their regular clients.

“Having this food truck, as a part of Match Langley, will enable us to hire a few more people back, and will also enable us to promote the restaurant.”

Stuart said she knew City rules around food trucks were designed to protect existing local restaurants from competition with food trucks from outside the community.

READ MORE: Food trucks free to set up at selected B.C. truck pullouts

READ MORE: Greater Vancouver Food Truck Fest revs up size and scope

If adopted, Stuart said Match will operate a food truck at various public events and festivals in the future, as well as near large employers and work sites.

“It’s almost like a patio on wheels,” she said.

The councillors were generally receptive to the idea.

“We’ll talk with staff about it, and moving forward, I feel very favourable about it,” said Councillor Rudy Storteboom.

“I actually think it’s a good idea,” added Coun. Gayle Martin.

Coun. Nathan Pachal put forward a motion that asked City staff to look into the idea and report back, including taking a look at garbage issues and possible locations.

The motion passed unanimously.

Council will consider the matter again when City staff report back to them.

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Food & DiningLangley CityRestaurants