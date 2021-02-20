A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Langley City offers sites for mass vaccination

Fraser Health to decide which sites, if any, to use

Langley City has offered Fraser Health several possible locations for mass vaccination clinics as sizable vaccine deliveries begin arriving after February’s delays.

“The City has considered several locations based on Fraser Health Authority’s criteria, and we have provided them with a list of potential sites, including City facilities, that may be suitable,” said City spokesperson Samantha Paulson.

Fraser Health is expected to review the information and choose a preferred site.

The Langley Advance Times has reached out to Langley Township and the Langley School District as well to see if any of their properties may be used as vaccination sites.

Currently, health care workers and volunteers in Langley are being vaccinated at the Kwantlen Polytechnic University parking lot, the same site where local COVID-19 tests are administered.

READ MORE: Hundreds of local health care workers getting vaccine at Langley’s KPU

In the last week, B.C. received more than 51,000 doses of vaccine, a sharp increase after weeks of little to no supply as both Pfizer and Moderna had slowed down their distribution to Canada drastically.

The distribution to B.C. was part of more than 400,000 doses delivered the week of Feb. 14 to 20, followed by four million by the end of March.

Moderna is expected to send Canada another 168,000 doses next week and 1.3 million in March.

Phase 2 of the vaccination rollout is currently underway, and is aimed at health care workers, seniors over the age of 80, vulnerable people in community living, and Indigenous seniors over the age of 65.

Phase 3, scheduled to begin in April, starts by vaccinating people in five-year age categories, starting with 75- to 79-year-olds, then 70- to 74-year-olds, and so on in five year clusters.

CoronavirusLangleyLangley CityLangley Township

