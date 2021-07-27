Langley City offers warning as fire hazard hits ‘extreme’ level

Tips are aimed at keeping people cool and avoiding fires

Fire risk is ‘extreme’ in Langley after weeks of hot, dry weather. (NNSL file photo)

The entire south coast of B.C., including Langley, is now considered an extreme fire hazard after weeks of high temperatures and no rain, Langley City announced on Tuesday, July 27.

The Langley City Fire Rescue Service has already responded to multiple fires related to dry grass and vegetation this summer.

With that in mind, the City has issued a list of of restrictions and tips that are intended to keep the community safe and free of brush fires.

• No smoking or vaping along the trails or in the parks. Cigarette butts improperly discarded have been one of the leading causes of these fires.

• Only propane BBQs can be used in designated areas of certain parks but look for signs that may prohibit this due to the dry conditions.

• Any open fires, including campfires in your back yard and in public spaces, are not allowed at any time. With the dry conditions, a flame or falling ember could easily ignite the ground.

• Don’t park your vehicle, motorbike, or gas-powered bicycle on or near dry grass.

• Make sure your gas-powered tools and equipment are working properly as they won’t overheat or cause sparks.

• If you see a fire or any burning, call 911 right away.

People can keep homes safe by:

• Clearing dried vegetation from around your house.

• Cleaning your roof and gutters.

• Cleaning dried leaves out from under decks.

• Trimming dead branches from your trees.

• Move any firewood and propane cylinders at least 10 metres from your home.

• Do not dispose of cigarette butts into balcony planters or outside areas with bark mulch. Use only approved containers.

More tips on staying cool can be found on the langleycity.ca website.

With higher tempartures arriving this week, The city is reminding people that the City Library and Timms Community Centre are air conditioned and open to the public, and the Salvation Army Gateway of Hope has opened its doors and is providing water, freezies, baseball hats, and Gatorade.

bc wildfiresfireLangley City