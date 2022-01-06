Langley City rations road salt as supplies run low

After several snowfall events, Langley City is running low on road salt. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City warned residents Thursday that its supplies of road salt are getting low and can’t be replenished until later this month, which will affect side streets.

“The City has been advised by its bulk salt supplier that, due to recent and extended extreme weather, the stockpile of bulk salt supply is getting quite low and will not be replenished until later in January and they strong recommend conserving salt for high priority areas,” the City said in an announcement on its social media channels.

This means that the City will keep plowing all streets, but will only use salt on high priority roads, including arterial and collector roads. That means local residential roads are unlikely to be salted.

Arterial and connector roads include 200th and 208th Streets, as well as major through roads such as Fraser Highway, Grade Crescent, Logan Avenue, and 53rd Avenue.

Most of the shorter local roads are cul de sacs or short residential streets, particularly those in single-family neighbourhoods south of the Nicomekl Creek, and among the apartment buildings south of Douglas Crescent and 56th Avenue.

“Salt and sand mixture will be used in icy condition areas,” the announcement said.

As of early this week, Langley Township staff believed they had enough salt for the near future, with 7,000 tons on hand after receiving some deliveries over the holidays.

“We’re sitting at about 80 per cent right now,” said Aaron Ruhl, the Township’s manager of engineering operations.

He gave that estimate before the Wednesday night snowfall and freezing rain that arrived on Thursday.

