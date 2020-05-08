As of May 8, Langley City has reopened remaining dog off-leash parks. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley City and Township reopens off-leash dog parks

Announcement was made Friday, May 8, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift

Following reports from the Provincial Health Organization regarding COVID-19, Langley City has announced as of Friday, May 8, parks, trails and community gardens will continue to stay open, and the City will now open remaining dog off-leash parks.

Signs reinforcing these safety measures will be posted at the sites to ensure COVID-19 health measures are followed, including:

• Keeping at least two metres (six feet) away from people from other households

• Avoiding large groups

• Washing hands thoroughly and frequently; Bring sanitizing wipes and wipe down what you touch

• Limiting time if it’s busy

• Staying home if ill or exhibiting symptoms

The same has been announced for off-leash dog parks within the Langley Township.

“Please follow all posted information and guidelines, stay physically distanced, and be responsible,” the Township posted.

More information about updates on parks, facilities, and other Township services will be posted at tol.ca/COVID19

READ MORE: Langley City launches ‘Recreation at Home’ online activity hub 

Langley City welcomes the four-phased B.C.’s Restart Plan by the Provincial Government, and is now working to implement these changes in our community.

“We want to thank our entire community for coming together to flatten the curve,” said Mayor Val van den Broek. “Langley City Council will be reviewing the next steps to open more amenities for residents to enjoy. We ask for your patience and understanding as we work to implement changes carefully.”

For the most up-to-date information, residents are encouraged to visit the municipal website regularly at langleycity.ca/COVID-19.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

CoronavirusLangleyOutdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Curtain barriers allow suspected COVID patients to share care-home rooms with others, Fraser Health says
Next story
B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

Just Posted

‘When you’re homeless you can’t self isolate’: Dozens from Langley put up in hotels during COVID pandemic

COVID means no showers or washrooms to help stave off the virus for those living on Langley streets

Langley City and Township reopens off-leash dog parks

Announcement was made Friday, May 8, as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift

PHOTOS: Langley parade led by ambulance celebrates birth of a baby girl

Vehicles in the parade were decorated with pink balloons and streamers

Langley Scout camp offered as emergency site

Government or community organizations could use Camp McLean

Langley chamber takes multiple meetings virtual

A local business advocacy organization queues up a series of events via Zoom

COVID-19: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

It’s too soon to say exactly how certain sectors will be given the green light to re-open, and when

Helping the Aldergrove Star continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

B.C. records 29 more COVID-19 cases, no new care home outbreaks

‘Physical distancing is here to stay’ as businesses set to reopen

Chilliwack police dog breaks distancing rules to nab suspect

RCMP say Griff begs forgiveness for the social distancing ‘faux paw’ while on police duty

Three people injured after three motorcycle crashes in three hours in Abbotsford

Police urge motorcyclists and drivers to take care after trio of collisions on Thursday

B.C. joins national effort to deal with COVID-19 court backups

Most B.C. courts suspended operations in March

COVID-19: Local business support effort goes province-wide in B.C.

Island-based initiative promotes gift card sales for cash flow

PHOTOS: Striped dolphin spotted on Haida Gwaii, sparking marine investigation

Animal discovered stranded on Tlell beach, marking first recorded sighting north of Vancouver Island

Family, police confirm boyfriend of missing woman from Hope-area is dead

Searches and fundraising are ongoing to scour areas Parisian was known to frequent

Most Read