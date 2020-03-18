Langley City restricts public access to Langley City Hall to stop spread of COVID-19

Langley City Hall will continue to operate, but the public can’t enter until further notice

Langley City released a statement Wednesday afternoon to update the public that access to City Hall, 20399 Douglas Cres., will be restricted until further notice.

The statement read “The COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, and the Province has now declared a public health emergency to prevent the spread of COVID-19 virus. We are taking further measures to protect the health and safety of our staff, our residents and the community that we serve because it is important to Langley City that we play our part in keeping our community safe.

Effective March 19, Langley City Hall will continue to operate, but the public will have restricted access to the facility until further notice. This will prevent the spread of the virus and minimize the exposure of COVID-19 while balancing the need to maintain customer service.

The public is advised to make an appointment for services by calling 604-514-2800 or emailing meeting@langleycity.ca. Please visit the City’s website, www.langleycity.ca, for online payment options and the most up-to-date information about City services, facilities and programs.”

The statement additionally noted that council meetings will proceed as scheduled for now, but all committee and task group meetings have been suspended until further notice.

READ MORE: Timms Community Centre and Douglas Rec Centre to shut doors to stop COVID-19 spread

Langley City has previously made the decision to close both Timms Community Centre and Douglas Recreation Centre to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 – meaning the gym, library, and recreation areas were closed to the public as of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

The Township of Langley has not yet announced if they will be undertaking the same measures at their facility

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATED: Six Langley Township firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure
Next story
COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Just Posted

Langley City restricts public access to Langley City Hall to stop spread of COVID-19

Langley City Hall will continue to operate, but the public can’t enter until further notice

UPDATED: Six Langley Township firefighters in self-isolation after COVID-19 exposure

Six Township fire halls closed to the public

VIDEO: Kilometre-long line at Aldergrove’s U.S. crossing after borders close to ‘non-essential’ travel

Vehicle traffic was sparse for those attempting to gain entry into Canada from Lynden, Wa.

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Langley community policing stations closed due to coronavirus

RCMP acting ‘out of an abundance of caution’ spokesperson says

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Four provincial court locations have closed entirely due to the pandemic

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

PHOTOS: Residents rescue dolphins stranded near Powell River

Dolphins were being hunted by orcas, ended up in a fishing trap

Surrey councillors under fire for behavior concerning pandemic travel guidelines

The Now-Leader has reached out to Mayor Doug McCallum on both matters, but has not yet received a response

VIDEO: B.C. teacher returns from Spain, makes impassioned plea to Canadians

“Stop making memes. It’s not a joke.”

Surrey councillor under fire for allegedly advertising naturopathic COVID-19 treatments

College of Naturopathic Physicians warns against ‘potentially harmful’ claims

Most Read