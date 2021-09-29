Langley City resumes in-person council meeting

Monday night, mayor and councillors return to chambers for first in-person session in a year

Langley City’s first in-person council meeting in a year will take place this coming Monday evening, Oct. 4. at 7 p.m.(Langley Advance Times file)

Emergency provincial regulations that allowed for virtual municipal meetings were to expire on Friday, Sept. 29.

Protective plastic barriers will be in place, and masks will be required.

It has been a year since council last held an in-person meeting, in September 2020, and it did not go well, with councillors complaining they could not hear each other because of the dividers, especially when the microphones were turned off for a confidential closed-door discussion.

Council voted to carry on with electronic meetings while staff worked on the issues uncovered during the in-person meeting experiment on Sept. 14.

Since then, the audio system has been upgraded in an effort to resolve the problem.

At the Monday meeting, councillors will be considering a proposal that would amend the council procedure bylaw to allow electronic meetings in the future.

Video recordings of Regular Council meetings and Public Hearings are posted the day after the meeting and can be accessed on the City website by clicking here.

Langley Township council has already resumed in-person meetings, with some members of council attending by video link.

CoronavirusLangley Citymunicipal politics