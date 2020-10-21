A request for a tax exemption by the Langley Food Bank has prompted a review of the way such requests are handled by Langley City (Langley Advance Times file)

A request for a tax exemption by the Langley Food Bank has prompted a review of the way such requests are handled by Langley City (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley City reviews tax breaks after turning request by food bank

Was one of four groups asking to be added to the tax exemption list

An unsuccessful application for a permissive tax exemption by the Langley Food Bank has led to a review of the way such requests are decided in Langley City.

After an attempt to grant the non-profit agency a break on municipal taxes failed by a four-to-three margin on Oct. 7, council asked staff to look into updating policies and procedures governing the approval process.

When the matter came back to council for a final vote on Monday, Oct. 19, Councillor Rudy Storteboom, who has tried more than once to get the food bank a tax exemption, described himself as “disappointed” with the outcome.

“I hope that council will come to appreciate the food bank,” Storteboom remarked.

“I look forward to seeing action on this file, not just words.”

Coun. Paul Albrecht said the hope is to find a “more fair and equitable formula” to handle such requests in the future.

“This is not a matter of supporting one or another,” Albrecht added.

Coun. Gayle Martin said in response to Storteboom that all members of council appreciate the food bank, but the City needs to look at a “fairer” way of distributing tax breaks.

READ ALSO: No tax exemption for Langley City’s Food Bank

Council approved tax exemptions on 18 properties, including the Langley Hospice Society, Outdoor Langley Lawn Bowling Club and Langley Community Music school, amounting to $168,000 in forgiven taxes.

Applications by four new groups to be added to the list, including the food bank, would have meant more than $108,000 less in taxes, according to a staff report.

The four were not added to the current list of exemptions after a staff report recommended against it, “considering the current pressures on the financial resources of the City.”

READ ALSO: Langley Food Bank says more than 50 new families have joined since COVID-19 pandemic began

Other groups who applied to be added were the Freemasons temple, Penny Pinchers thrift store, and the Inclusion Langley Society.

In January, the Freemasons warned that they might have to sell their the 93-year-old building at at 20701 Fraser Hwy. without an exemption because their tax assessment has doubled.

Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary has made multiple applications to the City to give the Penny Pinchers store an exemption, arguing that other B.C. communities, such as White Rock and Delta in the Lower Mainland, and Chemanius on Vancouver Island, have been granted tax exemptions for hospital thrift stores.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley Citytaxes

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Face to face: Trump, Biden to meet for final debate

Just Posted

John Horgan meets with candidates Pam Alexis and Preet Rai and local citizens in Abbotsford on Wednesday afternoon. (Submitted)
NDP Leader John Hordan campaigns in Abbotsford with local candidates

Horgan meets with hopefuls Pam Alexis and Preet Rai on Wednesday afternoon

This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-NIAID/NIH via AP
COVID case confirmed at Fort Langley Seniors Community

One of five new cases reported by Fraser health Authority

John Horgan brought the NDP campaign to Langley on Wednesday, Oct. 21, just three days before the B.C. vote (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Horgan brings NDP campaign to Langley

Predicts gains, says people are looking at the party ‘differently’ after three years

Langley riding candidates Shelly Jan, Bill Masse, Andrew Mercier, and Mary Polak participated in a Zoom all-candidates meeting on Oct. 20, 2020, along with moderator Frank Bucholtz and members of the Greater Langley Chamber of Commerce and the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. (Zoom)
Questions on economy, environment, childcare at Langley riding meeting

The all-candidates event was held via Zoom

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. (Graeme Roy/The Canadian Press)
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Oct. 18

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Mary Foote (right) took part in the Gutsy Walk in August 2020 at the age of 104. She was joined by son in-law Clarence and daughter Edith Olson. (family photo)
Langley woman turns 105 on Oct. 25

In August, Mary Foote took part in the Gutsy Walk to battle Crohn’s and Colitis

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
British Columbia man dies during ski trip near glacier west of Calgary

Kananaskis Public Safety and Alpine Helicopters responded around 2:30 p.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, following a week-long break for the House of Commons. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
One crisis after another for Trudeau since last federal election one year ago

It has been a year of unprecedented calamity and crisis

People check in at WestJet at Pearson International airport during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. Westjet has announced that it will be laying off staff and cutting flights to some cities in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
WestJet to offer full refunds for flights cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Airline will begin contacting customers Nov. 2

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Rio Tinto Alcan’s aluminum smelter at Kitimat competes against producers in the Middle East and Russia that have no carbon tax. (Rio Tinto)
B.C. carbon tax highest in Canada, export industries unprotected

B.C. NDP, B.C. Liberals say they’re looking at exemptions

In this file photo, snow is seen falling along the Coquihalla Highway. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)
Weather statement issued for Coquihalla, Hwy 3, as arctic front approaches

The early season snowfall expected to hit Fraser Valley, Friday, Oct. 23

(Pixabay)
Vancouver teacher suspended after swearing, touching students and complimenting underwear

McCabe touched students, including rubbing their backs and necks, touching their hair and hugging them

Most Read