Langley City seeks input on how SkyTrain will change parks and rec

A new master plan for recreation and culture is being developed before 2028

Langley City is asking residents for feedback on a new parks, recreation, and culture master plan. (Langley Advance Times files)

The arrival of SkyTrain in seven years is expected to shake up a lot of things in Langley City – including parks and rec.

The municipality is looking to update its Parks, Recreation, and Culture Master Plan (PRC Master Plan) to reflect the future of parks and recreation in the City.

The updated master plan will identify and address the community’s current and future needs, strategically guide, and manage the direction of park amenities, recreational facilities, and services over the next 10-plus years.

As of Sept. 23, the City has launched a survey to gather input from residents. You can visit city.langley.bc.ca to find a link to the survey. Or click here to connect to the survey.

Locals are invited to give their input before the deadline of Oct. 14.

“The ideas are preliminary and there’s still much more public engagement to do but it’s great to see the community thinking and re-imagining Langley City’s future into a more walkable, transit-oriented, sustainable and forward-thinking urban centre,” said Mayor Val van den Broek, “It’s very exciting.”

The PRC Master Plan will build upon the vision developed through the Official Community Plan (OCP) process, review existing plans, policies, and strategies, as well as conducting a technical review of existing facilities and amenities.

Community engagement will be an important factor in guiding the new planning process. Draft recommendations will be prepared by the end of 2021, and the PRC Master Plan will be completed by March of next year.

“This plan will build on the great work of the vision strategy, Langley City: Nexus of Community and the new Official Community Plan, ensuring that our future development in parks, recreation and culture reflects the increasing and changing needs of the community now and into the future,” said Kim Hilton, director of recreation, culture and community services.

For more information about the PRC Master Plan project, please get in touch with Kim Hilton, Director of Recreation, Culture and Community Services, at 604.514.2866 or khilton@langleycity.ca.

