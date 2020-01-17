Langley City signs deal with TransLink over SkyTrain

The MOU prepares the way for a business case for the SkyTrain

Langley City has entered a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with TransLink to prepare for the eventual arrival of the SkyTrain the community’s downtown.

The MOU is aimed at strengthening the business case for SkyTrain’s extension to Langley, said Mayor Val van den Broek.

While the MOU isn’t a legally binding contract, it is aimed at setting out the mutual support for the project from both City and TransLink, and is intended to help push the project forward.

“The MOU reaffirms TransLink and Langley City’s commitment to work collaboratively and support the project to complete the SkyTrain to Langley City as one complete project,” van den Broek said.

“It demonstrates that Langley City is being proactive and taking a methodical approach to strengthening the business case to secure the remaining $1.9 billion in the phase three investment plan.”

On the City’s side, the agreement includes commitments to update policies that affect or could be affected by the arrival of commuter rail transit.

That includes land use, affordable housing strategies, and transit-oriented land-use policies.

Those changes have already been underway through a number of projects, including the Official Community Plan update, the Nicomekl River District Neighbourhood Plan, and updates to the City’s zoning bylaws.

TransLink will submit a business case to Ottawa and Victoria this spring.

It’s uncertain exactly when the train will arrive – TransLink and local communities have been waiting to see if senior levels of government will fund the full project.

At present, there is only enough funds allocated to build the line out to Fleetwood in Surrey.

A total of about $3.12 billion is needed to complete the line through the rest of Surrey and into Langley.

