Langley City to close all public playgrounds to reduce spread of COVID-19

‘Public concerns that some playground users are not practicing social distancing,’ says mayor

Starting Friday (March 20) all City-owned playgrounds, including this one at Lindwood Park, will close because the mayor says users are not practising social distancing. (Google Maps)

Langley City has announced all public playgrounds, including the parkour course in Penzer Park, will be closed starting 4:30 p.m. Friday (March 20), according to a statement released by the municipality Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: Langley’s library branches closed to the public until further notice

“We decided to close all public playgrounds in response to public concerns that some playground users are not practicing social distancing as directed by B.C’s Provincial Health Officer,” said Mayor Val van den Broek. “We all have a role to play, and out of extreme caution, we are taking this step to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

The closure affects only playgrounds that are in City-owned parks, the statement said.

However, public parks, trails, tennis courts, sports fields, and sports courts remain open.

READ MORE: Langley City restricts public access to Langley City Hall to stop spread of COVID-19

Park users are being asked to follow safety measures as directed by local health authorities.

Earlier, the City closed all civic facilities to the public and cancelled many upcoming events.

BREAKING: @LangleyCity_ announces it will close all public playgrounds today by 4:30 p.m. (Friday, March 20) until further notice to prevent the spread of the virus and minimize the exposure of COVID-19. @LangleyTimes — Joti Grewal (@JotiGrewal_) March 20, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusLangley City