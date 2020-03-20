Starting Friday (March 20) all City-owned playgrounds, including this one at Lindwood Park, will close because the mayor says users are not practising social distancing. (Google Maps)

Langley City to close all public playgrounds to reduce spread of COVID-19

‘Public concerns that some playground users are not practicing social distancing,’ says mayor

Langley City has announced all public playgrounds, including the parkour course in Penzer Park, will be closed starting 4:30 p.m. Friday (March 20), according to a statement released by the municipality Friday afternoon.

“We decided to close all public playgrounds in response to public concerns that some playground users are not practicing social distancing as directed by B.C’s Provincial Health Officer,” said Mayor Val van den Broek. “We all have a role to play, and out of extreme caution, we are taking this step to protect the health and safety of our residents.”

The closure affects only playgrounds that are in City-owned parks, the statement said.

However, public parks, trails, tennis courts, sports fields, and sports courts remain open.

Park users are being asked to follow safety measures as directed by local health authorities.

Earlier, the City closed all civic facilities to the public and cancelled many upcoming events.

