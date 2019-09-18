Langley City Mayor Van van den Broek proposed opening council meetings with a statement of reconciliation that acknowledged they are being held on unceded First Nations land. Council agreed. (Miranda Fatur/Langley Advance Times file photo)

Langley City to open meetings with statement about ‘unceded’ First Nations territory

Policy recognizes traditional territories of Kwantlen, Matsqui, Katzie and Semiahmoo

Future Langley City Council meetings will begin with a statement to recognizes they are taking place on traditional First Nations territory.

Whoever chairs the meeting will start by with a statement that the City “acknowledges the unceded territories of Kwantlen, Matsqui, Katzie and Semiahmoo First Nations.”

At the Monday night (Sept. 16) meeting of Langley City council, Mayor Val van den Broek won unanimous approval for her proposal, which she described as “essential” to the process of reconciliation with First Nations people in a report to council.

“The process of reconciliation has involved creating space for survivors of colonization to speak the truth about the harms done to themselves, their families and their nations; for the broader community to acknowledge those harms; and for us to find a new pathway forward together,” the mayor’s report said.

Council voted unanimously to approve the change, but not without a few reservations expressed by councillors Gayle Martin and Rudy Storteboom, who wanted the change delayed to allow a closer look.

Martin wanted to know how common such statements are.

“I think we should find out how many councils do this,” Martin said, stressing that she was not opposed to the idea, but wanted staff to investigate further.

Coun. Paul Albrecht didn’t think that was necessary.

“We don’t need to know what other jurisdictions do,” Albrecht observed, adding such statements are made by other levels of government like the Union of B.C. Municipalities and the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

“I think we should just move foward with this,” Albrecht said.

Coun. Nathan Pachal was also against a staff review

“That’s, in my mind, resources we could spend in a different way,” Pachal said.

Coun. Rudy Storteboom wanted to “avoid presuming” the language of the statement would be satisfactory to First Nations people.

“It’s long overdue. It’s important to get it right,” Storteboom said.

“The words that we used in the past are no longer appropriate and they are deemed unseemly by some.”

Mayor van de Broek said there was consultation with First Nations about the wording, as well as research by staff.

Coun. Rosemary Wallace, a former school trustee, noted a similar statement is routinely used in the Langley school district.

“They do it at every school board meeting,” Wallace said.

As approved, the resolution also directs City staff to invites representatives from the Katzie, Kwantlen, Matsqui and Semiahmoo First Nations to work with the mayor to develop “appropriate protocols” for the City to use in conducting City business “that respect the traditions of the Katzie, Kwantlen, Matsqui and Semiahmoo First Nations. “

At Con. Pachal’s suggestion, the language was amended to include members if council in the process.

READ MORE: Acknowledging the past

READ ALSO: Fort Langley walk to residential school commemorates Truth and Reconciliation report

READ ALSO: VIDEO: More interest in indigenous culture and language seen at Langley event

Langley Township council meeting currently do not open with a reconciliation statement.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta

Just Posted

UPDATED: Police looking at other collisions linked to impaired driver who allegedly struck Langley 12-year-old

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Man shot dead at Aldergrove McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Burnouts stressing out Langley’s Cruise-In board

A board member said the charity car show can’t allow burnouts for safety reasons

Kwantlen artist sues Langley Township councillor for defamation

Facebook posts are at the heart of a lawsuit between Brandon Gabriel and Eric Woodward

Powder the muskets, zombies are coming!

Fort Langley National Historic Site offers up A Survivalist’s Guide to a Zombie Apocalypse, Sept. 28

VIDEO: Drone footage documents work to free salmon at Big Bar landslide

Video shows crews working to remove rocks and wood, and transporting salmon by helicopter

Defense says burden of proof not met in double murder case against Victoria father

Closing statements begin in trial for man accused of killing daughters Christmas 2017

B.C. dog breeder banned again after 46 dogs seized

The SPCA seized the animals from Terry Baker, 66, in February 2018

Surrey mom allegedly paid $400,000 for son in U.S. college bribery scam

Xiaoning Sui, 48, was arrested in Spain on Monday night

B.C. Ferries wants input on concepts for a Horseshoe Bay terminal re-design

Ferry corporation accepting public feedback until Oct. 13

B.C. population on pace to fall behind Alberta

Provincial population could reach almost seven million in 2043, but Alberta is growing faster

Three dogs found shot dead in Prince George ditch

The three adult dogs appeared to be well cared for before being found with gunshot wounds, BC SPCA says

Vancouver police could be using drones to fight crime by end of year

The police department has already purchased three drones, as well as three others for training

B.C. party bus company to be monitored after 40 intoxicated teens found onboard

Police received tip teens and young adults were drinking on party buses and limousines in Surrey

Most Read