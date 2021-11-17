Langley City to require staff, contractors and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19

Langley City has notified staff that all employees, contractors, and volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 24, 2022. (file)

Langley City has notified staff that all employees, contractors, and volunteers must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 24, 2022.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, City Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) Francis Cheung said the City “is committed to providing a safe workplace for staff, volunteers, contractors, and members of the public who may use our services. We expect the public to provide proof of vaccination to use many of our services within our facilities, and we want our citizens to know that we are requiring our employees, contractors, and volunteers to meet the same requirements to keep everyone safe within our community.”

He added the city will accommodate individuals who require an exemption from the policy on the basis of a protected ground under the BC Human Rights Code.

“We’re doing our best to protect everyone,” Mayor van den Broek told the Langley Advance Times.

“If you are not vaccinated, please get vaccinated,” van den Broek added.

“Please be part of the solution, not the problem.”

Council did not vote on the matter, which van den Broek said was a management decision by the CAO.

More information about the City of Langley’s COVID-19 response is available at https://langleycity.ca/covid-19

Earlier in the month, Langley Township introduced a COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff and contractors.

The mandate for staff was announced on Monday, Nov. 8.

The deadline to be vaccinated was Jan. 14, 2022.

Mark Bakken, Township administrator, described the requirements as “an important part of the workplace health and safety measures that have been implemented by the Township over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“Members of the public who are 12 and over are required to show proof of vaccination to access many Township services and we want the public to know that we are in this with them and employees, contractors and volunteers in our facilities should meet the same requirements,” Bakken added.

The decision to implement the mandate was not made by council, but was a management decision by senior staff, said Mayor Jack Froese.

“I certainly would like to see everyone get vaccinated,” Froese commented.

Langley school trustees voted against a vaccination mandate for staff at an in-camera meeting on Nov. 9.

