Langley City, Township to split more than $31 million in provincial funds

New money announced for municipalities in provincial budget

Langley’s MLAs announced the City and Township’s share of the $1 billion Growing Communities Fund, with the two communities getting more than $31 million in total.

The fund was part of the recent B.C. provincial budget.

Langley Township will receive $24,306,000 and the City will get $7,186,000.

“As our community continues to rapidly grow, residents of the Township of Langley need high quality, accessible infrastructure and services that keeps pace with that growth,” Langley East MLA Megan Dykeman said in a statement. “This funding will support local governments in making decisions about investments that will best serve local people, especially as communities like Langley continue to expand.”

“As Langley grows, we have to make sure our local infrastructure can meet the increased demand,” Langley MLA Andrew Mercier said in a statement. “This new funding will make sure that the City of Langley, and municipalities across the province, can keep up with the needs of our communities.”

This is a one-time funding boost that is aimed at local projects, which can include affordable housing, child care facilities, road improvements, or rec centres.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

“This funding will really help Township of Langley residents and taxpayers as we continue putting our new plan in place to invest in new infrastructure and amenities needed due to our growing population – now at about 145,000, while serving our existing, new, and future residents,” said Township Mayor Eric Woodward.

He thanked Premier David Eby for the funding, and said it means the Township can now consider taking on some projects sooner than they would have been able to without it.

Smaller communities get more per person because of the way the funding is being allocated.

Each municipality gets $500,000 to start, with the remainder adjusted based on population size, as well as on population growth between 2016 and 2021, based on BC Stats data.

The method was chosen because it considers the impacts of demands for municipal services on smaller, rural, and also fast growing communities, according to a provincial background document.

All local governments will have to report on what they use the funds for.

The grants are expected to be distributed by the end of March.

