Daniel and Nicolas Marziliano couldn’t wait to test out the new playing fields at City Park, part of a $1.5 million refurbishment. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City’s refurbished ball park a hit with users

Fields can now be used for more weeks of the year and the project includes a small amphitheatre

Langley City scored a home run with users who are liking the new playing fields at City Park.

The City held an official grand opening for the $1.5 million project which included new fields and even an amphitheatre near Blacklock Fine Arts Elementary that can be used by both the community and the school.

“The biggest change is the addition of the four blastball/ball diamonds,” explained Kyle Simpson, the City’s manager of engineering and parks operations.

Langley Baseball Association president Chad Possey was on hand for the grand opening.

The association has 750 kids involved in the sport this year.

“Anywhere from five all the way to 15,” he said.

Possey said the new fields will go a long way to helping ensure the kids have places to play ball at various times of the year. The new fields won’t have to close as often as traditional fields due to soggy winter weather, for instance.

“We run fall ball, spring ball and summer ball,” he explained.

Possey said it also means more kids can continue to play ball here instead of looking to other associations which have more field capacity.

Simpson noted that the fields are also accessible for people with different abilities and mobility issues, and can be used to for soccer as well.

The City also did a great deal of work on the drainage, which helps the fields be used during wetter months.

That makes the fields safer, said Kaz Lohrasb, City superintendent of parks.

“This field is definitely much more available, because of the enhanced drainage,” he said.

The amphitheatre features about 60 seats and has a 30-square-metre performance area.

The City and Canada Community Revitalization Fund split the cost of the project.

