As of Sunday, Feb. 28, demolition of the West Country Hotel in Langley City was well under way (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

As of Sunday, Feb. 28, demolition of the West Country Hotel in Langley City was well under way (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City’s West Country Hotel lives on, online

Someone forgot to take the website offline when the building was to be demolished

Someone searching online for a stay at a Langley City hotel might come across the westcountryhotel.com website that advertises “Langley’s Friendliest Hotel and Local Pub!”

It describes the hotel at 20222 56th Ave as “located 40 minutes from downtown Vancouver, and 20 minutes from the U.S. border” adding guests “will love the scenic view offered by the Coastal Mountains, Mount Baker, and the lush country side.”

There are “50 spacious rooms, 24 hour front desk staff” and a restaurant and lounge, the web site says.

But anyone who tries to book a reservation online is unlikely to hear back from the hotel, which was half-demolished as of Sunday, Feb. 28, when the website was still online.

A listed phone number was also out of service.

Brad Dirks, who created the hotel’s first website back in the 1990’s, thinks the contract to host the webpage online simply hasn’t run out with whoever has it, and no one thought to cancel it.

“I built their first website back in the mid-1990s and the owners were very kind,” Dirks recalled.

“They took a chance on my small business when I was just starting out.”

Dirks said the 2021 version of the site has “elements” of his work, but it was built by someone else, more recently.

An email query from the Advance Times to the hotel email did not generate a response.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley City’s West Country Hotel is demolished

Crews began tearing down the West Country Hotel on Wednesday morning, Feb. 24.

Plans call for construction of a six-storey, 213-unit rental building that will offer below-market rates on many suites, and help expand a local community garden in the process.

Council gave preliminary approval to the project in December.

READ NOW: Langley City greenlights redevelopment of West Country hotel site on 56 Avenue

Before final approval is granted, Pennyfarthing Langley City Properties Ltd. is seeking subdivision rezoning that will allow swapping a strip of land to allow a through-lane connecting 56th Avenue to Michaud Crescent that gives fire vehicles better access, as well as seeing the community garden at Michaud expanded.

Pennyfarthing also plans to apply to the federal Central Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the Federal Rental Housing Construction Financing Program, to have 20 percent of the proposed units in the building rented at below-market maximum rents.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

developmentLangley City

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

It may be half-demolished, but the West Country Hotel in Langley City lived on, online, as of Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 (web image)

It may be half-demolished, but the West Country Hotel in Langley City lived on, online, as of Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 (web image)

Previous story
Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating

Just Posted

It may be half-demolished, but the West Country Hotel in Langley City lived on, online, as of Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 (web image)
Langley City’s West Country Hotel lives on, online

Someone forgot to take the website offline when the building was to be demolished

This year, athletes from across the province competed for top honours at the Christy Fraser Memorial Gymnastics Invitational by recording their performances on video for judges (Langley Advance Times file)
Langley’s Christy Fraser Memorial gymnastics competition goes virtual

Unable to compete in person, athletes recorded their performances for judges

Metal plaques have been pried from the base of Steve Ryan’s Langley City statues, “The Traders,” seen on Sunday, Feb. 28, at Innes Corners plaza (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Metal plaques pried from base of historic statues in Langley City

“The Traders,” who stand facing each other on Innes Corners plaza, was among the targeted sculptures

Aldergrove Credit Union's Willoughby branch opens March 9. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Special to The Star)
Aldergrove Credit Union puts finishing touches on new Willoughby location

Branch’s soft opening to be held Tuesday, March 9, grand opening on March 27

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s compromise on in-person worship at three churches called ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Would allow outdoor services of 25 or less by Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack churches

A health worker holds a vial of AstraZeneca vaccine to be administered to members of the police at a COVID-19 vaccination center in Mainz, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The federal state of Rhineland-Palatinate, start with the vaccination of police officers in internal police vaccination centers. (Andreas Arnold/dpa via AP)
B.C. officials to unveil new details of COVID vaccination plan Monday

Seniors and health-care workers who haven’t gotten their shot are next on the list

(Pixabay)
Host fined $2,300 for flouting COVID rules after Vancouver police break up gender reveal party

Police said party host showed ‘terrible judgement’

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed by Tofino RCMP in Opitsaht. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man shot and killed by RCMP near Tofino, police watchdog investigating

Investigation underway by Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia.

B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver on Tuesday December 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s compromise on in-person worship at three churches called ‘absolutely unacceptable’

Would allow outdoor services of 25 or less by Langley, Abbotsford and Chilliwack churches

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Baldy Mountain Resort was shut down on Saturday after a fatal workplace accident. (Baldy Mountain picture)
70-year-old man killed in a workplace accident at Okanagan ski resort

BC Coroner and WorkSafe BC are investigating

Alina Durham, mother of Shaelene Bell, lights candles on behalf of Bell’s two sons during a vigil on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
VIDEO and PHOTOS: Candlelight vigil for missing Chilliwack woman sends message of hope

Small group of family, friends gathered to shine light for 23-year-old mother Shaelene Bell

Jasmine and Gwen Donaldson are part of the CAT team working to reduce stigma for marginalized groups in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Jasmine’s story: Stigma can be the hardest hurdle for those overcoming addiction

Recovering B.C. addict says welcome, connection and community key for rebuilding after drug habit

A Vancouver restaurant owner was found guilty of violating B.C.’s Human Rights Code by discriminating against customers on the basis of their race. (Pixabay)
Vancouver restaurant owner ordered to pay $4,000 to customers after racist remark

Referring to patrons as ‘you Arabs’ constitutes discrimination under B.C.’s Human Rights Code, ruling deems

Most Read