The signs were still up at the locked-up site of a Langley thrift store that attempted to introduce a new business model to the community. Dan Ferguson Langley Times

Langley Clothes by the Pound closes

Thrift store that tried to introduce a new approach to bargain hunting may have gone out of business

A Langley thrift store that tried to introduce a sell-by-weight approach to bargain-hunting is closed and appears to have gone out of business.

The website for “Langley Clothes by the Pound” is offline, the Facebook pages have not been updated for several months, the phone number has been disconnected, and when a Times reporter visited the site, the entrance gate had been padlocked and work was underway to refit the building for film production, according to a worker who said the thrift store had closed.

Ron Barker, founder of the store, could not be reached for comment.

The retired business consultant set up “Langley Clothes by the Pound” inside a leased 13,000-square foot premises at 6011 196A St. in Langley City during the August long weekend.

The concept was modeled on other buy-by-weight thrift stores in Canada and the U.S. where buyers pay by the pound, whether they are buying generic jean jackets or Armani suits.

The Langley operation bought clothes and linens from other charities that operate donation drop boxes in the Lower Mainland, then sorted them into bins at the store.

Individuals and wholesalers were welcome to make purchases.

The plan was to have Clothes by the Pound use a portion of its revenue to support meal programs for students in the Langley and Surrey school districts.

But just two months after it launched, it ran into trouble.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Buy-by-weight thrift store struggles

Barker said the store was dangerously close to closing because of unexpected expenses and a slower-than-projected buildup of customers.

But following an emergency meeting with investors, a deal has been struck to keep the store in business.

Location of the store was also an issue.

It could not be located near any of the many other thrift stores in under Langley City regulations to restrict the proliferation of thrift stores and donation boxes in the downtown core.

READ MORE: City council approves thrift store limitations

The regulations did not affect the 18 existing thrift stores or the many donation bins already operating, but new thrift stores aren’t allowed within 400 metres of other second-hand shops and all new drop boxes are banned.

The Talize thrift store chain was allowed to open near two other thrift stores because it applied before the new regulations took effect.

The restrictions took effect Jan. 1, 2017.

READ MORE: Talize building second B.C. outlet in Langley


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Just Posted

WIND WARNING: Metro Vancouver expecting 100 km/h gusts Saturday night

Environment Canada issues warns of possibly dangerous conditions

VIDEO: Remember the Voyageurs at Fort Langley

Two-day historical festival underway

Fraser Health asking taxpayers for millions more in health care capital funding

Health authority wants Fraser Valley taxpayers to triple annual contribution to $5.75 million

Guilty plea issued in case where man, 86, was assaulted and robbed

Hughie Stump pleads guilty to break-and-enter in relation to Abbotsford incident

UPDATE: 24-year-old Lovepreet Dhaliwal ID’d as victim in targeted Abbotsford shooting

Location of shooting the same as where innocent bystander Ping Shun Ao killed in 2015

Mom delivers plastic mats to Langley’s homeless

Jenifer Kosman fashions sleeping mats from plastic grocery bags

VIDEO: Vancouver Giants blanked by Portland Winterhawks

Saturday’s 2-0 setback marks first regulation loss for G-Men in 10 games

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Snow warning in effect for the Coquihalla

A snowfall warning is in effect from Hope to Merritt as slush and snow is expected on highways this weekend

Vancouver hoping free public Wi-Fi expansion will drive tourism dollars

Mayor Gregor Robertson says expansion bolsters its “leading Smart City” status

Liberals’ 2-year infrastructure plan set to take 5: documents

Government says 793 projects totalling $1.8 billion in federal funds have been granted extensions

Most Read