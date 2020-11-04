Cst. Phil Colter was named the new Langley RCMP officer in charge of the Aldergrove Community Policing Office (CPO) in June. While the office remains closed due to the pandemic, the officer will be handling community matters through the main detachment. On Tuesday, Nov. 3, the Township said the CPOs will stay closed at least until the new year. (Langley Advance Times/file)

Langley Community Police Offices won’t re-open until the new year

Township says services will continue to be provided through the main office

Community Police Offices in Langley Township will stay closed until the new year.

In response to a Langley Advance Times query about the offices, which were shut down in March due to the pandemic, the Township responded with an email saying “subject to case counts, and new or ongoing provincial health orders and guidelines, the CPO status will be re-evaluated in the new year with the key consideration of keeping community members who access the CPOs and employees who work in them safe and healthy.”

“The health and safety of Township community members and employees continues to be a top priority, and this is especially important now as COVID-19 cases surge in our region,” the Township statement added.

It went on to say that services provided at the CPOs “have been, and continue to be, provided to the public via the main RCMP office.”

“Resources and streamlined processes were put in place to ensure there was no impact to available services.”

In June, when the RCMP named a new community police officer in Aldergrove, while the CPO remained closed, the officer was on the job and available through the main RCMP detachment office in Murrayville.

The front counter at the main detachment in at 222nd Street and 48A Avenue is open Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10.m. to 6 p.m. every day of the year except Christmas Day.

As well, online reporting for some offences was rolled out in May to handle less serious cases.

It added reopening the Township CPOs was a “joint decision between the RCMP and the Township, based on the Provincial Health Officer, and WorkSafe, guidelines. “

There are three CPOs in the Township, in Aldergrove, Willowbrook and Walnut Grove, and one in Langley City.

Civilian staff at all of the CPOS are Township of Langley employees, which is why, as of Tuesday, Nov. 3, the CPO in Langley City remained closed as well.


