Langley community policing stations closed due to coronavirus

RCMP acting ‘out of an abundance of caution’ spokesperson says

RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said the detachment has closed four community police stations out of an abundance of caution. (file)

Langley RCMP have closed four community policing stations in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy told the Langley Advance Times said the closure is in effect “indefinitely” during the viral outbreak.

“Out of an abundance of caution and in consideration of both the general public and our employees, we have closed our community police stations until further notice,” Largy said.

She recommended residents use phones rather than going in person to the main detachment office, which will remain open.

“Members of the public are encouraged to call the Langley non-emergency line when possible and only if necessary, to attend in person at the main detachment” Largy said.

The main detachment at 22180 – 48A Avenue can be reached on the non-emergency line at 604-532-3200.

Three of the community police stations are located in Langley Township, in Aldergrove, Walnut Grove and Willowbrook, and one in Langley City.

Coquitlam RCMP announced closed their community police stations as well, while Surrey RCMP Surrey RCMP temporarily closed two of six local offices, and Sunshine Coast RCMP suspended front counter service at their Gibsons community police office.

Vancouver Police issued a public appeal for people who feel ill to stay away from their front counter, and police in New Westminster closed their front desk.

A statement issued by the RCMP nationally said the force is taking steps to maintain its federal, provincial, and municipal policing duties during the coronavirus outbreak.

It said RCMP has national and divisional emergency operations plans related to health emergencies, as well as business continuity plans.

“These plans will be activated if and when required.”

RCMP will provide “assistance as required” to provincial and territorial health authorities.

“Frontline personnel” have been given instruction on what precautions to take when interacting with individuals at greater risk, measures to take should they come in contact with an individual suspected of being infected and when, where and how they should use protective gear, the statement elaborated.

Anyone who is feeling unwell or experiencing any of the symptoms consistent with COVID-19, is asked to please stay at home, RCMP said.



