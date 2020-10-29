Mark Chandler outside the Vancouver Courthouse during an appearance for his extradition proceedings. (Langley Advance Times files)

Mark Chandler outside the Vancouver Courthouse during an appearance for his extradition proceedings. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley condo builder pleads guilty to California wire fraud charge

Mark Chandler has yet to be sentenced

Former Langley condo developer Mark Chandler has entered a guilty plea to a single charge of wire fraud in a California courtroom.

Chandler was facing six charges, all linked to the Hill Street project, a real estate development that Chandler promoted and sought financing for between December 2009 and October 2011 in Los Angeles.

However, the project never came to fruition, and no high rise condo and commercial project was ever built on the site.

“In addition to soliciting victims to give him cash, defendant convinced victims to give him loans, obtain loans from others and give the proceeds to the defendant, and use their personally-owned properties as collateral for loans obtained by the defendant.”

The victims believed they would secure either a high rate of return as investors in the project, or that they would obtain condo units in the completed Hill Street project, or both, the plea deal says.

During the scheme, Chandler told people he had already invested $1.5 million towards the purchase of the site, that the current owners had agreed to finance $3 million towards the purchase of the land, and that he had secured a $3.5 million loan from a New York firm.

None of that was true.

A signature on a letter about the New York loan was forged, the owners of the site had not agreed to invest, and checks Chandler showed, supposedly made out to him, had been forged at his orders.

READ MORE: Extradition final for Langley condo developer facing U.S. fraud charge

READ MORE: Lawsuits target Langley home of condo builder

At least 15 victims of the scheme are listed in the plea.

A significant amount of cash passed into Chandler’s hands during the two-year period in California.

He received $319,000 in cash, total, from a group of eight would-be investors in the project.

Another group of four people loaned Chandler and another person loaned Chandler $550,000, with the understanding that they would be paid back $625,000 after 120 days.

A total of $433,714.33 was moved to accounts of Chandler and people he designated, and he defaulted on the loan.

Five of the six properties that were collateral for the loan were foreclosed on.

He also received $450,000 in two loans from a mortgage firm, with another victim’s property as collateral, and defaulted on that loan.

Smaller loans included $9,250 drawn on another loan backed up by a victim’s property, again leading to default.

Finally, four victims cashed bad checks on Chandler’s behalf, netting him $155,762.56.

In total, he causes losses of at least $1.57 million.

Chandler signed the plea deal on Oct. 16. He had been scheduled to go on trial on Oct. 27.

Chandler was extradited to the United States after a multi-year legal battle to remain in Canada ended in late 2019 when the Supreme Court of Canada refused to hear his case.

In Canada, Chandler was most well known for his involvement in the Murrayville House condo project, which under his ownership saw construction slow and almost grind to a halt as pre-sale purchasers anxiously saw several completion deadlines pass by.

The project was eventually placed under the management of a trustee and completed last year. Creditors have been battling in court over who will receive the proceeds of condo sales. Pre-sale buyers had all their sales cancelled by a judge in 2018.

The Langley RCMP announced an investigation of the Murrayville House project, but no charges were ever laid.

According to the Bowra Group, the receiver for the property, the 91 units in Murrayville House were sold more than 140 times. One unit was allegedly promised to four people.

Chandler has also been the target of multiple lawsuits in Canada.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CourtCrimeFBIfraudLangleyUnited States

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: One man killed, woman injured in stabbing incident in Maple Ridge
Next story
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Just Posted

Mark Chandler outside the Vancouver Courthouse during an appearance for his extradition proceedings. (Langley Advance Times files)
Langley condo builder pleads guilty to California wire fraud charge

Mark Chandler has yet to be sentenced

Hirdeypal Batth, 24, has been charged with sexual assault and forcible confinement in relation to an incident in August 2020. (VPD handout)
Langley man charged with sex assault in alleged fake-Uber scheme

Investigators believe there could be more victims outside of the Vancouver area

Bowen Byram played three seasons with the Vancouver Giants and will take part in the National Junior Team Selection Camp. (Rob Wilton)
Langley-based Giants player picked for national junior camp

Bowen Byram made quite a name for himself in three seasons with the Vancouver Giants

R.E. Mountain Secondary (Langley School District)
COVID-19 exposure issued for R.E. Mountain Secondary in Langley

Four schools have been removed from the list of exposures

Aldor Acres is open to the public for pumpkin picking and animal visiting. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
Our View: Caution requires creativity this Halloween in Langley

And remember, no big parties, or you’ll get a trick in the form of a fine!

A woman wears a face mask and plastic gloves while browsing books as a sticker on the floor indicates a one-way direction of travel between shelves of books at the Vancouver Public Library’s central branch, after it and four other branches reopened with limited services, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
B.C. reports 234 new COVID cases, 1 death of senior who had attended small birthday party

Roughly 5,700 people are isolating due to being exposed to a confirmed case

A can of Canada Dry Ginger Ale is shown in Toronto on Thursday Oct. 29, 2020. The maker of Canada Dry Ginger Ale has agreed to pay over $200,000 to settle a class-action lawsuit launched by a B.C. man who alleged he was misled by marketing suggesting the soda had medicinal benefits. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joseph O’Connal
B.C. man’s lawsuit over marketing of Canada Dry ginger ale settled for $200K

Soda’s maker, Canada Dry Mott’s Inc., denied the allegations and any liability

Vancouver Island-based Wilson’s Transportation has expanded to fill some of the routes left unserviced by Greyhound as of Nov. 1, 2018. (Black Press files)
B.C. bus companies say they need help to survive COVID-19

Like airlines, motor coaches have lost most of their revenue

A deer was spotted in October 2020 in Prince Rupert, B.C., with a bright pink yoga ball stuck in its antlers. (Kayla Vickers/Chronicles Of Hammy The Deer Official Page)
Hammy 2.0? Prince Rupert deer spotted with bright pink yoga ball stuck in antlers

The BC Conservation Officer Service is aware of the deer roaming around the city

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Kelowna Mountie hit with 2nd lawsuit in 2 months for alleged assault

Const. Julius Prommer is accused of breaking a woman’s knee during while responding to a noise complaint

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee arrive for annual Cascadia conference in Vancouver, Oct. 10, 2018. They have agreed to coordinate the permanent switch to daylight saving time. (B.C. government)
B.C. still awaiting U.S. approval to eliminate daylight saving time

Clocks going back one hour Nov. 1 in Washington too

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
A Biden presidency could mean good news for Canadian environment policy: observers

Experts and observers say even a U.S. outside the Paris agreement may ultimately end up in the same place

Most Read