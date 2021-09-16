Langley continues fall tradition with virtual Terry Fox Run hosted in 3 local communities

The format of the Terry Fox Run may, again, look different this year, but the determination to bring an end to cancer remains at the heart of the 41st anniversary fundraiser.

On Sunday, Sept. 19, more than 650 communities across Canada will take part in the annual fall tradition of the Terry Fox Run. And, like in years past, Langley will play host to three – Walnut Grove, Aldergrove, and Langley City.

Nothing we write will truly convey Terry’s profound sense of optimism and hope for a future without cancer. Watch the video below to hear Terry describe the importance of fundraising and how anything is possible if you try. Please give if you can: https://t.co/VPvmyurY3Q pic.twitter.com/J5xWKHT0I8 — TerryFoxFoundation (@TerryFoxCanada) September 1, 2021

All local runs will be held virtually and participants are encouraged to take part from their neighbourhood. To register for a run visit terryfox.org/terry-fox-run.

As of Tuesday afternoon, participants and teams from the three Langley runs had raised nearly $7,000.

Although there are no formal events planned for the fundraiser this year, the goal of the event is important to remember, said Danette Haar, Langley City run organizer.

“It’s still an extremely important event in support of cancer research,” she noted.

The public can also support the fundraiser by purchasing a Terry Fox T-shirt. This year’s design was crafted by Métis artist Mal Blondeau, which celebrates Terry’s Métis heritage.

The design encompasses “illustrations of traditional Métis floral beading … the flowers chosen honour the land where Terry’s ancestors lived: the prairie crocus of Manitoba and the wild prairie rose of North Dakota,” the Terry Fox Foundation described.

To purchase a T-shirt visit shop.terryfox.org/collections/2021-terry-fox-run-t-shirt.

Meanwhile, ahead of the run, City organizers will host invited guests at city hall on Friday, Sept. 17 for a flag raising to acknowledge Terry’s Marathon of Hope.

Then on Sunday, although no formal event is planned, members from the organizing committee will be at Douglas Park the morning of the fundraiser distributing a map of a suggested route, where they have placed Terry Fox rocks along a trail network for participants to spot as they complete the run.

“They (rocks) all have a blue background, they all have some words or a painting on them,” Haar described. “It’s just to bring some cheer and awareness to Terry’s day.”

Despite last year’s event being virtual, Haar said City run

For more information visit terryfox.org/terry-fox-run.