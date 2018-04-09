Langley council to consider last Willoughby neighbourhood plan

Langley Township council will consider the last phase of neighbourhood planning for the Willoughby area on Monday, April 9.

Council is to debate first and second reading of the Williams Neighbourhood Plan at the meeting, which begins at 7 p.m.

The Williams Neighbourhood Plan is the last of the 10 local plans to guide development in Willoughby.

Located between 212th Street and 216th, and from the Trans Canada Highway in the north down to 76th Avenue in the south, Willliams is expected to house about 4,600 people eventually.

It will have a larger business and employment district than most Willoughby neighbouroods, with up to 3,500 people working in light industrial, manufacturing, and warehouses. A commercial node is planned for the area around 216th Street and 80th Avenue, including a grocery store and some office space.

According to a staff report, both Willoughby and Walnut Grove are underserved when it comes to grocery stores.

The plans presented to council include a residential area to the south, between 80th and 76th Avenue.

In the residential area, density has been changed from the original Willoughby Community Plan from 1998.

Plans for six-storey condos have been removed, and the bulk of homes are proposed to be townhouses, single-family lots, and some duplexes.

Most of the northern segment is the employment district, with the exception of a “transition district” running north-south and buffering the commercial area from the nearby single-family homes and townhouses of the Yorkson neighbourhood to the west.

The transition zone is to start with single family homes, then townhouses, and greenways. To boost parking, there will be laneways for the houses along with “enhanced off-street parking requirements,” according to the staff report.

A new elementary school site is planned for the area around 78th Avenue and 214th Street.

On the southernmost end of the neighbourhood, parks and greenways are planned to preserve some of the extensive treed areas around 78th Avenue.

One of the major influences on the Williams neighbourhood is the 216th Street highway interchange, now under construction and planned to open in the fall of 2019.

The plan presented to council has some amendments from earlier drafts, based on public feedback collected in 2016.

