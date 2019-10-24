Langley couple has ‘addictions’ to decorating for Halloween

A Brookswood couple is welcoming the public to visit their haunted display

Troy and Debbie Warren decorate their Brookswood home for Halloween each year, and said they have seen a spike in the number of trick-or-treaters who visit their home. (Troy Warren/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

A Brookswood couple can’t hold back when it comes to decorating their house for Halloween and they want the public to come take in the display.

“Pure and simple we enjoy doing it, and now we’re just sharing it with everybody else,” said Debbie Warren, who puts the display together with her husband, Troy.

The home on 20294 50th Ave. has been getting a lot of positive feedback from neighbours.

“This year we saw a lot more seniors come by and thank us for putting some spirit back into the neighbourhood, so that to me felt pretty good watching senior citizens light up,” said Debbie.

READ MORE: Langley’s “spider house” now open for Halloween haunts

The pair have been putting on the display at their Langley home since they moved in three years ago.

“We don’t have any ability to control ourselves now, and we have a bigger yard. We seem to collect one or two new things each year to put on display,” said Debbie. “It’s been neat to watch the crowd [of] trick-or-treaters grow from almost double in the last two years, because I guess we’re putting a little effort in and the kids go by and want to see it.”

Along with the traditional Halloween candy, Debbie said they also give kids a glow stick to make sure the trick-or-treaters can be seen in the dark.

There is no charge to visit the Halloween home. Debbie said they have never even entertained the idea to collect a fee.

“We do it for, I think, our own satisfaction and to see it spill off and see other people enjoy it is – I don’t know, its just fun for us. There’s no other reason. We like to dress up as grown up adults, ” she laughed. “We have some small addictions when it comes to decorating.”

Although the pair have put a lot of thought into their display, they have yet to decide on Halloween costumes.

“We got to get on that,” laughed Debbie.

The display is set-up now for the public to enjoy, but the home will finish its full transformation on Halloween night when couple will include the driveway in the design.

“This year we were a little more creative, and it worked a little bit different this year so we’re pretty proud of our display this year,” said Debbie.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Langley couple has 'addictions' to decorating for Halloween

A Brookswood couple is welcoming the public to visit their haunted display

