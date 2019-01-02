Langley couple welcomes third daughter as the first Langley baby of 2019

Ashlynn Midnight Moon was born early in the morning on New Year’s Day.

Krista St. Louis held her New Year’s Day baby Ashlynn, at the Langley Memorial Hospital on Jan. 1. Miranda Fatur Black Press

Newborn Ashlynn Midnight Moon received her middle name after the holiday she was born on–New Year’s Day.

Parents Krista St. Louis and Jeffery Rawluk celebrated the birth of their third daughter at 5:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, making Ashlynn the first baby born at Langley Memorial Hospital in 2019.

Ashlynn weighs in at eight pounds, four ounces, and has two older sisters Jasmine, five, and Lilly, two.

“It’s kind of terrifying,” St. Louis joked about having a third daughter in the family.

“It will be pretty crazy, but on the plus side I don’t have to buy new clothes.”

Rawluk added it will be “a challenge once they reach the teenage years.”

The new addition to the family was expected to arrive on Jan. 3, but St. Louis explained she began having contractions at midnight on New Year’s Eve and went to the hospital.

And five hours later, baby Ashlynn was born via C-section.

“She [St. Louis] had said earlier in the day ‘wouldn’t it be cool if we had a New Year’s baby?’ It’s pretty cool. It’s so surreal.” added Rawluk.

The gender of Ashlynn was a surprise for the parents, although they both said “they knew” it’d be a girl.

St. Louis and Rawluk are going on their second year of living in Langley, and both are originally from Alberta.

“We love it here. This is my first year with no snow,” added St. Louis.

The happy parents were hoping to take Ashlynn home in the next couple days, and said everything has gone smoothly.

“This is a great hospital,” said St. Louis.

The couple agreed they were both impressed with Langley Memorial Hospital’s quality of staff and overall experience.

Rawluk said hospital staff encouraged him to spend the night with St. Louis – something he didn’t experience during his previous daughters’ births.

“It’s almost like home here. I love it,” Rawluk added.

B.C.’s first baby of 2019 was Dominik Soswa, born to Coquitlam residents Janet Shimizu and Lukasz Soswa, at the Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster at exactly 12:01 a.m.

Dominik’s father Lukasz works as an orthopedic surgeon at the Langley Memorial Hospital.

