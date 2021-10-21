Langley COVID numbers rise as provincial levels plateau and drop

Lower than average vaccination levels for the Lower Mainland persist in Langley

Langley still has among the highest COVID-19 case rates in the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley area. (BCCDC)

Langley’s rate of COVID transmission continued to increase over last week, according to data released Wednesday, Oct. 20 by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

In the week from Oct. 10 to 16, there were 243 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Langley, up from 228 in the previous week. That means Langley is now seeing more than 20 cases per 100,000 people per day, placing it in similar territory as much of Northern B.C., as well as Abbotsford, Hope, and Chilliwack.

While B.C.’s COVID case levels have plateaued, and active cases in Fraser Health have begun dropping from highs of more than 2,500 to below 2,000 in recent days, Langley’s COVID numbers have remained on an upward trajectory.

Langley’s vaccination rate remains in the middle of the pack for the Fraser Health region, with 88 per cent of those eligible having received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine. That rate is just below the provincial average.

Within Fraser Health, Hope has by far the lowest rate of first doses, at 77 per cent, while Delta has the highest rate at 94 per cent.

Surrey, White Rock, the Tri Cities, Burnaby, and New Westminster all have higher rates of vaccination than Langley, while Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows, Abbotsford, Chilliwack, and smaller Fraser Valley communities continue to see somewhat lower rates.

In general, more urbanized areas to the west of Langley continue to see lower rates while the Fraser Valley is seeing higher rates.

The BCCDC’s breakdown of case rates by neighbourhood for Oct. 12 to 18 showed that South Langley had the highest rate of transmission mid-month.

South Langley had a case rate – the rate of cases per day per 100,000 people – of 41. North Langley Township had a rate of 33, Langley City had a rate of 28, and Aldergrove/Otter had a rate of 24.

Brookswood/Murrayville had a case rate of 18, Willoughby had a rate of 15, and Walnut Grove/Fort Langley had a rate of 10.

