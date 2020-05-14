Langley craft beer brewers are asking for bigger patio spaces so they can serve people during COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

Langley craft brewers call for looser restrictions for summer patios

More outdoor space could mean more places to safely seat customers, say beer makers

Beer drinkers should be allowed to consume outside on patios, sidewalks, and in parking lots in Langley Township, a group of local craft brewers says.

An alliance of five brewery owners has asked the Township to make use of newly-relaxed provincial rules that can allow for larger patio spaces with liquor service.

“What this means now is that municipalities have to step up and provide flexible permitting processes for local restaurants, breweries, pubs and cafes to apply for temporary patio extensions into sidewalks and parking lots,” says the letter, which is signed by the owners and operators of Camp Beer Co., Dead Frog Brewing, Farm Country Brewing, Five Roads Brewing, and Trading Post Brewing.

“This would allow breweries and restaurants to increase the number of patrons they could serve while safely observing social distancing rules and making everyone feel comfortable,” the letter says.

The letter points to the recent decision by the City of Vancouver to start creating rules for expanded patios under the new provincial regs.

“We respectfully ask you to consider working quickly on a flexible and efficient system to allow our local businesses to extend their outdoor seating areas, thus increasing the likelihood that the local spots that everyone love can survive this crisis,” the letter says.

