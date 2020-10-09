Langley crash involving motorcycle sends one person to hospital

Emergency crews were called to the Langley-Surrey border Thursday afternoon for a collision involving a motorcycle.
Paramedics received a report of a crash at Highway 10 and 196 Street at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, said Sarah Morris with BC Emergency Health Services.
“One paramedic crew was dispatched to the scene where they cared for one patient before transporting them to hospital in serious condition,” she said.
No further details about the crash have been released.
At the time crews were blocking traffic at the border travelling into Langley while they attended the scene.
